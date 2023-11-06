Panthers' Bryce Young: 'I Have to Get Better' After 2 Pick Sixes vs. Colts

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers fans were not happy with Bryce Young's pair of pick-sixes in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Neither was Young.

"I have to get better," Young told reporters after the game, per Panthers.com's Darin Gantt.

The first pick of the 2023 draft finished the game with 173 passing yards for a touchdown, three interceptions and a 48.3 passer rating, his lowest of the season.

"Everyone else around me did a great job," Young said, per The Athletic's Joe Person. "It's on me."

"Good or bad, you have to be able to turn the page," Young added, per the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye.

The Panthers fell to 1-7 with the loss and trail only the 1-8 Arizona Cardinals for last place in the NFL standings.

Young's first two interceptions of the night were returned for touchdowns by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, including a 66-yard score in the fourth quarter that destroyed any Panthers' hopes of a comeback.

When asked about what led to the pick-sixes, Young answered, "Bad throws and bad decisions on both," per Kaye.

It was a tough night for Panthers fans for multiple reasons, one being that Young's career-worst game happened against the Colts, who had one of the weakest defenses in the NFL heading into Week 8.

It was also difficult to simultaneously watch Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, selected one place behind Young in the 2023 draft, set an NFL rookie record with 470 passing yards.

Stroud recorded five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich was asked by reporters after the loss if he would consider benching Young for Week 9.

"I suppose that's a fair question," Reich said, per USA Today's Anthony Rizzuti. "But I can honestly tell you that thought's never even came close to entering my mind."

The loss comes just one week after Young earned a career-best 103.6 quarterback rating as he threw for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while leading the Panthers to their first win of the season against the Houston Texans.