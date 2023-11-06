Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott Lambasted by NFL Fans as Cowboys Lose to Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If there was ever an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to steal a game away from the Philadelphia Eagles, this was it.

The Cowboys had every chance, down to the final seconds, to go into Lincoln Financial Field and take down their division rivals, but failed to take advantage of it in a 28-23 loss.

It was the type of defeat that—while close—showed that America's Team still has to clean up their late-game execution if they want to be considered among the NFC's elite.

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott both shouldered a bit of the blame in the loss as each of them made several decisions that cost their teams big time late in the fourth quarter.

McCarthy's questionable time management and play calling left plenty of people scratching their heads as he opted to go to players like Luke Schoonmaker and Jalen Tolbert on a couple of the biggest plays of the game instead of CeeDee Lamb.

As for Prescott, he stepped out of bounds on a crucial two-point conversion that would have cut the deficit to three. He then took a sack on the final drive that turned a 1st-and-10 at the Philadelphia 11-yard line into a 2nd-and-21 at the 22 with 27 seconds remaining.

It sucks that it tarnished such a great performance as Prescott threw or 374 yards and three touchdowns.

Prescott and the offense could have been the heroes but too many miscues at the end cost them dearly as they fell to 5-3.

And Cowboys' fans were unrelenting with their criticism.