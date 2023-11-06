X

    Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott Lambasted by NFL Fans as Cowboys Lose to Eagles

    Francisco RosaNovember 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    If there was ever an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to steal a game away from the Philadelphia Eagles, this was it.

    The Cowboys had every chance, down to the final seconds, to go into Lincoln Financial Field and take down their division rivals, but failed to take advantage of it in a 28-23 loss.

    It was the type of defeat that—while close—showed that America's Team still has to clean up their late-game execution if they want to be considered among the NFC's elite.

    Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott both shouldered a bit of the blame in the loss as each of them made several decisions that cost their teams big time late in the fourth quarter.

    McCarthy's questionable time management and play calling left plenty of people scratching their heads as he opted to go to players like Luke Schoonmaker and Jalen Tolbert on a couple of the biggest plays of the game instead of CeeDee Lamb.

    As for Prescott, he stepped out of bounds on a crucial two-point conversion that would have cut the deficit to three. He then took a sack on the final drive that turned a 1st-and-10 at the Philadelphia 11-yard line into a 2nd-and-21 at the 22 with 27 seconds remaining.

    It sucks that it tarnished such a great performance as Prescott threw or 374 yards and three touchdowns.

    Prescott and the offense could have been the heroes but too many miscues at the end cost them dearly as they fell to 5-3.

    And Cowboys' fans were unrelenting with their criticism.

    Matt Mosley @mattmosley

    Cowboys blow an amazing opportunity. Dak had such a great game, but taking that sack was awful. And then you don't clock it. And then you get a delay of game. Awful.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    The Cowboys had 1st and goal from the 6 yard line with 27 seconds left. They went:<br><br>False start<br>Sack<br>Incompletion<br>Delay of game<br>Completion short of goal line

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys are 2-for-2 on fourth-and-1 tonight. Mike McCarthy called a pass on each. QB Dak Prescott connects with TE Jake Ferguson for 11 yards after a 29-yard completion earlier to WR CeeDee Lamb.

    Ben Gretch @YardsPerGretch

    Mike McCarthy is still drawing up plays on stone slabs

    Ernie @es3_09

    Biggest play of the game… Mike McCarthy dials up a play to your rookie TE who's been shaky all season. Not Lamb, not Cooks, not Ferguson… McCarthy called it to Schoonmaker <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    Bill @BuyHimOutBoys

    Mike McCarthy trying to come up with a 4th and goal play <a href="https://t.co/h1N7iibEng">pic.twitter.com/h1N7iibEng</a>

    Josh Marlow (Fitty) @HTB_Josh

    The Eagles are getting the type of calls Duke gets in Cameron Indoor Stadium. And Mike McCarthy doesn't care enough to fight for his team and get in the refs' ass. Sad. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a>

    Andrew Donaldson @four4thefire

    It's fitting that on the day the government screws up the time we are all treated to a reminder of Mike McCarthy equally bad clock management

    Raze Orion @Plestar222151

    <a href="https://twitter.com/JaguarGator9NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaguarGator9NFL</a> MIKE MCCARTHY AGAIN. HE JUST WASTED 30+ SECONDS WITH 2 MINUTES LEFT DOWN 5 💀 7 TIMER? 👀

    miranda @mirandilf1

    when i catch mike mccarthy <a href="https://t.co/FzpuobhAkX">pic.twitter.com/FzpuobhAkX</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    1:17 left on the clock, and the Cowboys have three timeouts. Can still get the ball back for one final drive.<br><br>Which begs the question: WHY was Mike McCarthy wasting time on the four minute drive?

    kal @TheMakalPage6

    Mike McCarthy you sorry as hell

    Joe Vargas @AngryJoeShow

    Mike McCarthy trying to get too clever throwing to our what 4th string? Instead of our best player. Ugh. Damn man.

    Optify @optifyy_

    FIRE MIKE MCCARTHY

    Ben Kenney @benzkenney

    Who knew it was allowed for Mike McCarthy to enter the final 2mins of the game with all three timeouts in hand??

    Deez Hager @DeezHager

    What an awful game on the line play call by Mike Mccarthy/Cowboys.

    Sean Carter @scarter_31

    Mike McCarthy clock management....

    Cutter Whitley @iamcutterbutter

    Lol game over, can't ever win on the road. <br>Mike McCarthy sucks

    patrick @waaaallace

    mike mccarthy clock management challenge (never been done before)

    Griffin McVeigh @Griffin_McVeigh

    What a fool I am. Almost bought back into Mike McCarthy <a href="https://t.co/ntrj7VEXIH">https://t.co/ntrj7VEXIH</a>

    Bau's Bets @GamblingDFSTIPS

    The two biggest plays of the game. Who does Mike McCarthy turn to? Tolbert and some dude named Schooman or something like that. <br><br>Never change Mike.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Mike McCarthy played for one possession to win the game, and it failed with incompletion on fourth down. <a href="https://t.co/3GPZXEcZr9">https://t.co/3GPZXEcZr9</a>

    Nik Lewis (🐝, 🐝) 1126 @nikel18

    Mike McCarthy is horrible HC, 3 timeouts down 5. Kick the FG you know Philly will run it 3 times. Get the ball back down 2. Had no urgency before 2 min warning either

    Cutter Whitley @iamcutterbutter

    I never want to hear Mike McCarthy talk about offense again, dude draws up a play with Tolbert getting the ball with the game on the line.

    Things get a little easier for McCarthy, Prescott and the Cowboys next week as they take on the lowly New York Giants, who got blown out by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and may be without starter Daniel Jones—who suffered a knee injury.