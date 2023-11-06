X

NFL

    Jalen Hurts' Brilliance, Toughness Wows NFL Fans as Eagles Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Doric SamNovember 6, 2023

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) shouts before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts gave fans at Lincoln Financial Field a scare when he appeared to suffer a knee injury right before halftime in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    However, Hurts showed his toughness and remained in the game to lead the Eagles to a 28-23 win over their NFC East rivals.

    The 25-year-old was limping after being sacked by Micah Parsons near the end of the second quarter. Whatever he did in the locker room worked wonders, because he looked rejuvenated at the start of the second half.

    Hurts led the Eagles on back-to-back touchdown drives on their first two possessions of the third quarter. He threw a beautiful pass to DeVonta Smith in the end zone to give Philadelphia the lead before extending it with a toss to A.J. Brown near the goal line.

    Hurts finished with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing. He also added 36 rushing yards and another score.

    Fans online were impressed with what they saw from the star signal-caller in Sunday's win:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jalen Hurts DOT to DeVonta Smith 🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Yos3MtXygX">pic.twitter.com/Yos3MtXygX</a>

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Insane throw by Hurts.<br><br>It's just crazy how much he's improved in such a short time.<br><br>And he's tough as nails. 💪

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    how is jalen hurts doing any of this when he knee bent the opposite direction 15 minutes ago

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    They gave Jalen Hurts the same Super Serum they gave Patrick Mahomes at halftime in the Super Bowl

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Now the "wounded tiger" theory kicks in: Jalen Hurts is playing angry, saying, "Watch this." What a throw that was. Big trouble for the Cowboys. Eagles came flying out for the 2nd half, Cowboys couldn't match the intensity.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    OMG!!!!!! That was a perfect throw. Absolutely perfect throw by Jalen Hurts against really good coverage! 🔥🔥

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    Jalen Hurts is playing some of his best ball of the season today.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Nesh. @TheMissesSmith

    It is a true privilege to have a QB as tough as Hurts. <a href="https://t.co/y4AlSXLyiB">pic.twitter.com/y4AlSXLyiB</a>

    Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton

    Jalen Hurts is one tough dude.<br><br>After the injury scare, immediately comes in and leads a TD drive capped off by a dime to DeVonta Smith.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> 21, Cowboys 17.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    What an obnoxious throw from Jalen Hurts. Literally not a better spot on the field to put that ball, 40 yards downfield, up against the sideline, with tight coverage. <br><br>Filthy. Disgusting. I'm upset he did it, to be frank. I'm angry it was so good.

    Tim Williams @timwilliamsart

    That might be the prettiest pass Jalen Hurts has ever thrown as an NFL quarterback.

    Ryen Vilmont @Ezsilk32

    Jalen hurts is really different playing through injury still cooking tf up and carrying we paid the right guy finally lol

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Jalen Hurts is one tough dude. (He's also an awesome quarterback.)

    Gina Marie @gina_mariee_

    Jalen Hurts is so badass.

    After Hurts' brilliance in the third quarter, the rest of the game was a defensive battle. The Eagles defense got the stop it needed at the end of the fourth quarter after a few late penalties gave Dallas the chance to go for the win.

    The win moved Philadelphia to 8-1 and extended its cushion in the NFC East with Dallas dropping to 5-3.

    Hurts and the Eagles will enjoy their bye in Week 10 before returning to action on Nov. 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.