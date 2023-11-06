Jalen Hurts' Brilliance, Toughness Wows NFL Fans as Eagles Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts gave fans at Lincoln Financial Field a scare when he appeared to suffer a knee injury right before halftime in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Hurts showed his toughness and remained in the game to lead the Eagles to a 28-23 win over their NFC East rivals.

The 25-year-old was limping after being sacked by Micah Parsons near the end of the second quarter. Whatever he did in the locker room worked wonders, because he looked rejuvenated at the start of the second half.

Hurts led the Eagles on back-to-back touchdown drives on their first two possessions of the third quarter. He threw a beautiful pass to DeVonta Smith in the end zone to give Philadelphia the lead before extending it with a toss to A.J. Brown near the goal line.

Hurts finished with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing. He also added 36 rushing yards and another score.

Fans online were impressed with what they saw from the star signal-caller in Sunday's win:

After Hurts' brilliance in the third quarter, the rest of the game was a defensive battle. The Eagles defense got the stop it needed at the end of the fourth quarter after a few late penalties gave Dallas the chance to go for the win.

The win moved Philadelphia to 8-1 and extended its cushion in the NFC East with Dallas dropping to 5-3.