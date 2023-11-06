Chargers vs. Jets: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Breece Hall Under 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The moneylines for this prop are identical whether Jets running back Breece Hall totals more than 57.5 rushing yards or less, but his play so far this season points to the under being the smarter play.

Hall has only topped 57.5 rushing yards once this season; in fact, he more than tripled that number in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, when he had 177. But he's been a well-rounded threat, catching 19 passes so far this season for 189 receiving yards.

With seven games under his belt this season, he's amassed 443 yards. In Week 9, he faces a Chargers defense that has only allowed opponents an average of 93.4 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Take the under here.

Zach Wilson Over 216.5 Passing Yards (-115)

For as stout against the run as the Los Angeles Chargers defense has been this year, it hasn't had quite as much success against the pass.

The Chargers are giving up 297.4 passing yards per game this season, by far the worst in the league. Opposing quarterbacks are able to average 7.8 yards per attempt against Los Angeles.

Zach Wilson has topped 216.5 passing yards in two games so far this season, in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and in Week 8 against the Giants. The Jets lost the game against the Chiefs by three and defeated the Giants by the same number. The Chargers are favored in this game, but only slightly; Wilson should be forced to keep the ball moving through the air throughout the game, making this prop an attractive one.

Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+180)

This is an extreme value prop for a scenario that's not as far-fetched as the moneyline might suggest.

It's true that Garrett Wilson hasn't found the end zone since Week 2, though he did score in consecutive games to start the season. Nevertheless, he's put together an impressive season so far even without frequent trips to the end zone, amassing double-digit fantasy points in four games.

And there's good news for Wilson regarding that Chargers pass defense; per FantasyPros, Los Angeles has allowed the fifth-most receiving touchdowns to perimeter wideouts. If the passer Wilson looks to the receiver Wilson to score on Monday night, little stands in their way of being successful.

