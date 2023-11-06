X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Giants Fans Ready to Tank for NFL Draft After Daniel Jones' Injury in Loss to Raiders

    Adam WellsNovember 6, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 20: A New York Giants fan takes a selfie with a paper bag over his face during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    If there is a level below rock bottom, the New York Giants found it in their 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

    The Giants were hoping to get a spark with the return of Daniel Jones after a neck injury kept him out for the past three games, but he left early in the second quarter due to a knee injury that came after he was sacked by Maxx Crosby.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Daniel Jones was tripped by a TE trying to escape a Maxx Crosby pressure, was sacked, then had his knee buckle while dropping back on the next play. He's in the blue tent and Tommy DeVito is in at QB.

    The injury to Jones brought Tommy DeVito back for the second consecutive week. The undrafted rookie was allowed to throw the ball this week and even tossed his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, albeit when the Raiders already up by 27.

    New York Giants @Giants

    DeVito to Robinson TD<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/kxOHrs1BbZ">pic.twitter.com/kxOHrs1BbZ</a>

    Needless to say, the overwhelming consensus opinion from fans and analysts is the Giants need to pack it in for this season to focus all of their attention on the 2024 NFL draft and beyond.

    𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 @Theylovelus

    This Giants team leaving the field after the game <a href="https://t.co/Iu8BYr5u3q">pic.twitter.com/Iu8BYr5u3q</a>

    trey wingo @wingoz

    It really is hard to quantify how far the <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> have fallen. A playoff team that won a playoff game a year ago, every decision they made this off season hasn't paid off and they may be the worst team in football right now

    Giants Fans Ready to Tank for NFL Draft After Daniel Jones' Injury in Loss to Raiders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    This is the worst <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> team thru 8 games (since 1981) by DVOA. By total, offense, and pass offense.<br><br>Notice the worst teams are almost all the last few years. <a href="https://t.co/u2KgVawX7C">pic.twitter.com/u2KgVawX7C</a>

    Schlasser @UrinatingTree

    The New York Giants after the game: <a href="https://t.co/OEwDknXGmn">pic.twitter.com/OEwDknXGmn</a>

    Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL

    This is the fourth game the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> have trailed by 20 or more in the first half and it's only Week 9.<br>They've had so many nightmare seasons in the last decade that it's hard to pinpoint where this one lands but this might be the darkest.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> started 7-2 under Brian Daboll in 2022. <br><br>They (barring a wild comeback in second half) are 5-13-1 since, including playoffs. <br><br>Crazy turn. <a href="https://t.co/jNMtUXNX15">pic.twitter.com/jNMtUXNX15</a>

    TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire

    It's crazy because whenever you think the Giants have hit rock bottom, they find new ways to crush your soul.

    Connor @KingDaboll

    0 wins <a href="https://t.co/Tzmfi8orfH">pic.twitter.com/Tzmfi8orfH</a>

    Stephen Meyer @StephenMeyerRDC

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> are atrociously bad. Worse than I could've imagined in my nightmares. No clue what the path forward is and now have to totally question is Daboll is the guy.

    𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 @BrianDabollMVP

    i want to fast forward to the draft already

    It's hard to properly put in perspective just how bad this game was for the Giants. They did have the 40-0 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 that certainly looked worse on paper.

    But think about everything that happened to the Raiders this week. They came into the game with an interim head coach, general manager, offensive coordinator because the people in those jobs to start the season were fired earlier this week, and Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round rookie, was making his second career start at quarterback.

    The Raiders hadn't scored more than 21 points in a game this season and were held to 157 total yards in a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

    Despite all of those red flags, the Raiders were favored to beat the Giants. They put up a season-high 30 points and averaged 5.7 yards per play.

    If there is any good news for Giants fans, it's that they probably don't have to worry about actively trying to tank. The team is already 2-7, tied with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots for the third-worst record in the NFL.

    The Giants still have three games remaining against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Their best chance at a victory based on the schedule is on Nov. 26 when they host the Patriots.