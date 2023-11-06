Giants Fans Ready to Tank for NFL Draft After Daniel Jones' Injury in Loss to Raiders

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If there is a level below rock bottom, the New York Giants found it in their 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Giants were hoping to get a spark with the return of Daniel Jones after a neck injury kept him out for the past three games, but he left early in the second quarter due to a knee injury that came after he was sacked by Maxx Crosby.

The injury to Jones brought Tommy DeVito back for the second consecutive week. The undrafted rookie was allowed to throw the ball this week and even tossed his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, albeit when the Raiders already up by 27.

Needless to say, the overwhelming consensus opinion from fans and analysts is the Giants need to pack it in for this season to focus all of their attention on the 2024 NFL draft and beyond.

It's hard to properly put in perspective just how bad this game was for the Giants. They did have the 40-0 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 that certainly looked worse on paper.

But think about everything that happened to the Raiders this week. They came into the game with an interim head coach, general manager, offensive coordinator because the people in those jobs to start the season were fired earlier this week, and Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round rookie, was making his second career start at quarterback.

The Raiders hadn't scored more than 21 points in a game this season and were held to 157 total yards in a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Despite all of those red flags, the Raiders were favored to beat the Giants. They put up a season-high 30 points and averaged 5.7 yards per play.

If there is any good news for Giants fans, it's that they probably don't have to worry about actively trying to tank. The team is already 2-7, tied with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots for the third-worst record in the NFL.