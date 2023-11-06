3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 9 Loss vs. Raiders

1 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones returned after missing three games with a neck injury. He attempted only nine passes before going down with a non-contact knee injury and quickly being ruled out. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, it's believed to be a serious injury, possibly a torn ACL.



With backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and star tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) both on injured reserve, it's hard to see the Giants pushing into the playoff picture this season. It's now officially time to focus on the 2024 draft and talented quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.



New York gave Jones a four-year, $160 million extension after he helped them reach the playoffs in 2022. Moving on from that contract—which the Giants can do in 2025 by eating $22.2 million in dead money—will hurt, but it has to be done.



Even when he's been healthy, Jones hasn't played like an above-average quarterback this season. The Giants shouldn't be striving for just "above average" anyway.



After watching Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud set a rookie record with 470 passing yards and five touchdowns on Sunday, how can the Giants not want a young signal-caller with that much potential?

