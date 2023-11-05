NASCAR Monster Cup Winner 2023: Ryan Blaney Tops Final Chase Standings and Grid

James Gilbert/Getty Images

It was a long wait, but Ryan Blaney finally found himself atop the mountain Sunday.

The NASCAR veteran won his first Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway, edging out a loaded Championship 4 field of Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and William Byron in an intense battle.

While Blaney didn't manage to win Sunday's race—that honor going to Ross Chastain, who had an incredible end to the season—he did end up finishing in second and beating out Larson and Byron—who were both in contention throughout the afternoon.

Unfortunately, Bell didn't manage to finish the race as his car gave out about halfway through the 312 laps.

It was a back-and-forth race between the trio of Blaney, Byron and Larson—all of whom had the title in their hands at one point during the contest. Larson gave Blaney the biggest test late, leading the pack at one point before ultimately finishing in third as he just couldn't catch the No. 12 car again.

Byron dominated the early portion of the race but wound up in fourth place

Blaney ended the year with three wins, seven top-five finishes and 17 top-10s. It'd have been hard to imagine he'd be in this position after some difficulties early in the summer.

But now, he's on top of the NASCAR world.