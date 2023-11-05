Commanders' Jonathan Allen Hypes Sam Howell After Win vs. Patriots: 'He's Our Future'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If it were up to Jonathan Allen, the search for the Washington Commanders' next franchise quarterback is over.

Because he's already in the building.

Following the Commanders' 20-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, the team's Pro Bowl defensive lineman had nothing but praise for signal caller Sam Howell, who had another standout performance.

"Sam Howell, he's our future," Allen said. "He's our quarterback and I think we found our next quarterback for the next 5-10 years, I truly believe that."

Howell wasn't perfect for most of the afternoon but he really took over when his team needed him most in the third quarter, leading two scoring drives and scoring 10 unanswered points to give the Commanders a lead they'd never surrender.

The first-year starter threw for 325 yards to go along with a touchdown pass and an interception. He's seemingly won over Washington's locker room, including team leaders like Allen.

"When I look at the plays he makes on the field—and not only does he make great plays on the field—his demeanor after bad plays, not playing well, he's always able to bounce back," Allen said. "I've seen a lot of great quarterbacks in my time, played against a lot of them and I think he has the potential to be one of them."