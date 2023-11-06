X

    NFL Fans Roast Josh McDaniels as Raiders Dominate Giants in 1st Game After HC Firing

    Julia StumbaughNovember 6, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: Xavier McKinney #29 of the New York Giants tackles Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game without former head coach Josh McDaniels by 24 points.

    The Raiders defeated the New York Giants 30-6 Sunday evening under the direction of interim coach Antonio Pierce.

    Las Vegas surged out to a 24-point halftime lead, surpassing the team's highest single-game points total under McDaniels in just two quarters.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> lead 24-0 at half in 1st game after firing Josh McDaniels as coach. The last time they had a bigger halftime lead came 10/24/2010, when they led Josh McDaniels' Broncos 38-7 at the half

    Travis Souders @travissouders

    The Las Vegas Raiders have again fired Josh McDaniels, this time retroactively

    After eight games with McDaniels calling plays, former quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree served his first game as interim offensive coordinator.

    The Raiders out-gained the Giants, 334-277.

    Jimmy Durkin @Jimmy_Durkin

    Eight games with Josh McDaniels calling plays: No more than 19 offensive points scored in a game. <br><br>Half a game with Bo Hardegree calling plays: 21 points.

    Nathan Dorton @natedorton

    Raiders play calling today is outstanding. Bo Hardegree mixing it up all day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    Hondo Carpenter @HondoCarpenter

    I think what Bo Hardegree and <a href="https://twitter.com/AntonioPierce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntonioPierce</a> did with only 4 days to this offense is impressive. It's not a finished product by far, but it's still impressive.

    All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs was the star of the first half. He finished the evening with a season-high 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

    NFL @NFL

    Josh Jacobs takes it in for a two-possession lead 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsLV</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc">https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc</a> <a href="https://t.co/E1M0OAoIE0">pic.twitter.com/E1M0OAoIE0</a>

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    Josh Jacobs: multiple rush TD in any half for the 6th time of his career, passing Darren McFadden for the most by a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> player since 2000, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Josh Jacobs now that Josh McDaniels is gone <a href="https://t.co/8OYDttAzk8">pic.twitter.com/8OYDttAzk8</a>

    Football Talk @Football_Talk2

    Was Josh Jacobs on strike through the first half of the season against Josh McDaniels or what? Cause he's running like a train today

    5️⃣ @von1o1

    McDaniels had Jacobs running behind a stationary wall. I like how they're getting the big guys moving today

    Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow shone with back-to-back catches for a total of 32 yards in the second quarter.

    NFL @NFL

    2nd straight catch by Hunter Renfrow<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsLV</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc">https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc</a> <a href="https://t.co/4w0HVsMjYr">pic.twitter.com/4w0HVsMjYr</a>

    josh mcdaniels is gone @ringzforever

    RENFROW AND JACOBS ARE SO BACK

    Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab

    Looks like Hunter Renfrow is out of Josh McDaniels jail.

    Kay Akerele @LordoftheSquad

    Soon as McDaniels get fired Renfrow getting the ball 🤣

    Brian @Spcbll_1

    Hunter Renfrow is going to show he still good and that McDaniels held him back. Steelers should have tried to get him for a 5th. Lol.

    Anthony @anthony_ande7

    raiders can run again and renfrow exists again mcdaniels was definitely the problem

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    lmao so Josh McDaniels gets fired and Hunter Renfrow IMMEDIATELY turns into 2021 Hunter Renfrow, got it

    Aidan O'Connell, named the Raiders' starting quarterback by Pierce immediately following McDaniels' termination, recorded 209 passing yards on 16-of-25 throwing in his second NFL start.

    Vic Tafur @VicTafur

    O'Connell is 8 of 9 for 129 yards. The decision to start Hoyer in Week 7 loomed large in Davis' decision to fire McDaniels.

    Luke Huerta @Luke_Huerta4

    Josh McDaniels started Brian Hoyer over Aidan O'Connell and was allowed to coach another game after that

    Defensive end Maxx Crosby, a bright spot through the beginning of the Raiders' season, continued dominating defensively as he recorded his third career game with 3.0 sacks.

    His 9.5 sacks on the season are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt for the second-most in the NFL.

    NFL @NFL

    Maxx Crosby, ladies and gentlemen 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/CrosbyMaxx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrosbyMaxx</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> <a href="https://t.co/wN8NYcU2g1">pic.twitter.com/wN8NYcU2g1</a>

    Logan fogg @FoggLogan

    We are witnessing a Maxx Crosby master class.

    AdamThaSportFan (50-112) (3-14) (2-80) @AdamThaSportFan

    Maxx Crosby vs the giants o line is a hydrogen bomb vs a coughing baby

    Andrew Smith @AndrewMSmith91

    Maxx Crosby is a BEAST!!!! He has to be a consideration for DPOY! <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a>

    Coochie Mane @JayNin0

    So can I talk a lil? Maxx Crosby has been the most consistent DE this season………………

    The Raiders improved to 4-5 on the season with the victory. They will look for their second win of the post-McDaniels era next Sunday as the team takes on the New York Jets at home.