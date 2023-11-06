NFL Fans Roast Josh McDaniels as Raiders Dominate Giants in 1st Game After HC Firing

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game without former head coach Josh McDaniels by 24 points.

The Raiders defeated the New York Giants 30-6 Sunday evening under the direction of interim coach Antonio Pierce.

Las Vegas surged out to a 24-point halftime lead, surpassing the team's highest single-game points total under McDaniels in just two quarters.

After eight games with McDaniels calling plays, former quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree served his first game as interim offensive coordinator.

The Raiders out-gained the Giants, 334-277.

All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs was the star of the first half. He finished the evening with a season-high 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow shone with back-to-back catches for a total of 32 yards in the second quarter.

Aidan O'Connell, named the Raiders' starting quarterback by Pierce immediately following McDaniels' termination, recorded 209 passing yards on 16-of-25 throwing in his second NFL start.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, a bright spot through the beginning of the Raiders' season, continued dominating defensively as he recorded his third career game with 3.0 sacks.

His 9.5 sacks on the season are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt for the second-most in the NFL.