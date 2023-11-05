Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Game-Ending INT vs. Commanders 'All on Me'

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a game-sealing interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders, but his teammate believes he doesn't deserve the blame.

Veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who let the pass from Jones bounce off his hands before it was picked off, told reporters after the game that he felt responsible for the interception.

"It's all on me," Smith-Schuster said. "He put the ball in a good position, I just gotta make the catch, secure it and now we're in field goal range. Obviously, I didn't do that. Fell short."

The Patriots' final possession began with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, and they inched their way down the field to put themselves in position for a game-tying field goal. Jones and Smith-Schuster connected for a key fourth-down conversion that moved New England to the Washington 43-yard line. Two plays later, Commanders safety Jartavius Martin picked off the pass intended for Smith-Schuster.

Jones finished with 220 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Despite running back Rhamondre Stevenson having success on the ground with nine carries for 87 yards and a score, the Patriots offense lacked balance as Jones attempted 44 passes and completed 24 of them while the team ran the ball just 19 times.

Smith-Schuster finished with a team-high six catches for a season-high 51 yards. The 26-year-old has failed to make an impact since signing a three-year deal with New England this past offseason, as he entered Sunday's game with just 15 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 2-7 for the first time since Bill Belichick's first year as head coach in 2000. New England is the only team in the NFL that has yet to earn a win outside its division.