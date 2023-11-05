CJ Stroud Thrills NFL Fans with Record-Breaking Showing in Texans' Win vs. Buccaneers

Bob Levey/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud's historic performance during the Houston Texans' 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had social media buzzing.

He threw for 470 yards, the new NFL record for single-game passing yards by a rookie. The 22-year-old also recorded five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

With the Texans trailing by four points and just two timeouts remaining, Stroud engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive to give Houston the lead with six seconds left in regulation.

It's not an exaggeration to say that he's currently having one of the greatest rookie seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. Football fans, including LeBron James, were amazed by his play.

On the season as a whole, Stroud has now thrown 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

Four Texans players caught a touchdown on Sunday, while three of them recorded over 100 receiving yards. Stroud's top wideout was Noah Brown, who totaled 153 yards on just six catches.

Now 4-4, the Texans are currently sitting in second place in the AFC South as the team attempts to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.