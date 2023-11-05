X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    CJ Stroud Thrills NFL Fans with Record-Breaking Showing in Texans' Win vs. Buccaneers

    zach bacharContributor INovember 5, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    C.J. Stroud's historic performance during the Houston Texans' 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had social media buzzing.

    He threw for 470 yards, the new NFL record for single-game passing yards by a rookie. The 22-year-old also recorded five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

    With the Texans trailing by four points and just two timeouts remaining, Stroud engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive to give Houston the lead with six seconds left in regulation.

    It's not an exaggeration to say that he's currently having one of the greatest rookie seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. Football fans, including LeBron James, were amazed by his play.

    NFL @NFL

    This throw and catch to set up the game-winning touchdown.<br><br>CJ Stroud 🤝 Tank Dell <a href="https://t.co/58yhquLlHE">pic.twitter.com/58yhquLlHE</a>

    NFL @NFL

    CJ STROUD.<br><br>470 PASSING YARDS (NFL rookie record)<br>5 TOUCHDOWNS<br>GAME-WINNING DRIVE WITH 46 SECONDS LEFT. <a href="https://t.co/aFJY6eEr1B">pic.twitter.com/aFJY6eEr1B</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    CJ STROUD BREAKS THE SINGLE-GAME ROOKIE RECORD 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/TGlzBjImbl">pic.twitter.com/TGlzBjImbl</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    C.J. STROUD 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️. That's All

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Texans QB C.J. Stroud today:<br><br>470 passing yards<br>5 passing TD<br><br>No rookie has *ever* thrown for more yards in a game.<br><br>No rookie has *ever* thrown for more TD in a game.<br><br>Texans win 39-37.<br><br>⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/xi5aXRycOA">pic.twitter.com/xi5aXRycOA</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ Stroud vs. Bucs 😤<br><br>30/42<br>470 YDS (NFL single-game rookie passing YDS record)<br>5 TD<br><br>Simply brilliant. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/zVvowPWtzv">pic.twitter.com/zVvowPWtzv</a>

    Beerly Football @BeerlyFootball

    Is CJ Stroud the best young QB in the NFL 😳 <a href="https://t.co/IYpHNMTIh6">pic.twitter.com/IYpHNMTIh6</a>

    Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet

    Cj Stroud special 🔥🔥🔥

    StatMuse @statmuse

    CJ Stroud today:<br><br>— Broke rookie pass yards record<br>— Tied rookie pass touchdown record<br>— Game-winning drive and TD pass<br>— Didn't throw an interception<br><br>Greatest single rookie performance ever? <a href="https://t.co/YoE5750joZ">pic.twitter.com/YoE5750joZ</a>

    PFF @PFF

    THE TEXANS HAVE FOUND THEIR FRANCHISE QB IN CJ STROUD <a href="https://t.co/A8fS6o4K0v">pic.twitter.com/A8fS6o4K0v</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    What CJ Stroud is doing, you can't teach that <br><br>some people just have it

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    CJ STROUD YOU ARE THE GREATEST TO EVER PLAY THIS SPORT DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU ANY DIFFERENTLY

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    CJ STROUD IS HIM DONT QUESTION IT EITHER

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    CJ Stroud's an absolute DAWWWWG

    On the season as a whole, Stroud has now thrown 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

    Four Texans players caught a touchdown on Sunday, while three of them recorded over 100 receiving yards. Stroud's top wideout was Noah Brown, who totaled 153 yards on just six catches.

    Now 4-4, the Texans are currently sitting in second place in the AFC South as the team attempts to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

    CJ Stroud Thrills NFL Fans with Record-Breaking Showing in Texans' Win vs. Buccaneers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Even if Houston is ultimately unable to make the postseason, Stroud has cemented his status as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.