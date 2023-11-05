NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 SNF

1 of 2

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (7-2)

2. Baltimore (7-2)

3. Jacksonville (6-2)

4. Miami (6-3)

Wild-Card Race

5. Pittsburgh (5-3)

6. Cleveland (5-3)

7. Cincinnati (5-3)

8. New York Jets (4-3)

9. Buffalo (5-4)

10. Houston (4-4)

11. Indianapolis (4-5)

12. Las Vegas (4-5)

Kansas City picked up an important head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami in Germany.

The Chiefs effectively have a two-game advantage on the Dolphins now because of their better record and head-to-head triumph.

Andy Reid's team will not be in action for another 15 days, as it visits the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 11 after its Week 10 bye.

Baltimore can finish next week ahead of the Chiefs if it continues its winning ways. The Ravens extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The last three of those victories came against NFC teams. Lamar Jackson is now 18-1 against opponents from the other conference. The Ravens have one NFC foe left on their schedule.

Baltimore will go back into AFC North play in Week 10 against Cincinnati. That game will carry importance in the divisional title and wild-card races.

Cincinnati carries momentum into that matchup after it beat the 49ers and Bills in consecutive weeks. The Bengals need to make up some ground in the AFC North in November after they started 0-2 in divisional play.

For now, the Bengals are a part of a four-team group at five wins that could be joined by the New York Jets on Monday night.

The Jets and Los Angeles Chargers play on Monday night. The Chargers need that victory more than the Jets because they can't avoid to drop two games below . 500.