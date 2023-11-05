ESPN: Diontae Johnson Fined $25K for Saying NFL Refs 'Cost' Steelers in Loss to Jags

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diontae Johnson's outburst against the referees following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars cost him $25,000.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the NFL fined Johnson for saying among other things that the refs "cost us the game" because of some calls that went against the Steelers in Week 8.

Johnson called out the officials in part because he seemed frustrated that no penalty was called on Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis for a hit that injured Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's ribs.

Here is what Johnson said about the referees after the game:

"They were calling some stupid stuff. They should get fined for making terrible calls. That's how (mad) I am because they cost us the game. I don't care what nobody says, they cost us the game. (The referees) must've got paid good today or something. (The referees) wanted (Jacksonville) to win. Everything was in their favor. They were getting every little call. But it is what it is."

Steelers safety Keanu Neal was called for roughing the passer in the first quarter for a hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Pickett didn't return to the game as a result of the injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over and finished 15-of-27 for 138 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

There was some concern that Pickett would be unable to play in Week 9 because the Steelers had a game on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. He was able to suit up and led the team to a 20-16 victory.

Johnson caught the go-ahead touchdown pass with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his first touchdown reception since Week 17 of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old finished the game with a season-high 90 receiving yards against the Titans.