Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Takes Blame for Loss to Chiefs: 'It's on Me to Make Plays'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the blame for his team's 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hill said "it's on me to make plays" and referenced a costly fumble he had late in the second quarter that Kansas City returned for a touchdown.

"We have to be able to find ways to not shoot ourselves in the foot," he added. "Because as you can see we can play with any team in this league."

Hill's fumble occurred with 33 seconds remaining and the Dolphins attempted to get on the board after falling behind 14-0. He had the ball ripped out of his hands by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Chiefs safety Mike Edwards picked up the ball and before being tackled lateraled it to Byron Cook for a 59-yard touchdown.

This game looked like it was going to turn into a blowout for the Chiefs after the defensive touchdown. The Dolphins punted on each of their first four drives before that happened and ran a total of 22 plays in the first half.

Miami's defense did a terrific job of keeping the Chiefs in check. Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-low 185 yards. Their four drives in the second half, not including two kneel downs at the end of the game, ended in three punts and turnover when Bradley Chubb strip-sacked Mahomes.

The problem is the Dolphins offense was out of sorts against Kansas City's defense. They had one drive all game that gained more than 40 yards. Tagovailoa also had a season-low in passing yards (193). Their 292 total yards of offense was their second-fewest in a game, ahead of only the 244 yards they had in a 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hill did have eight receptions on 10 targets, but he could only turn that into 62 yards. His 7.8 yards per reception were his fewest in a game since Week 15 of the 2022 season.

The final two plays for Miami were a mess. Tagovailoa seemed to lose his handle on the ball when he threw a pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. on 3rd-and-10. The fourth-down play never got going because of a bad snap from the center that resulted in Tagovailoa being sacked.

Another concern for the Dolphins looking ahead to the playoffs if they make it that far is all three of their losses this season have come against the three teams they've played that have a winning record. They have scored a total of 51 points in those games.

By comparison, the Dolphins are 6-0 and average 39.0 points per game against losing teams.