3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 9 Loss vs. Chiefs

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Playing in Europe can be difficult for NFL teams—except, perhaps, for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who play there annually—because of the drastic time zone change. In an effort to adapt, the Dolphins arrived in Germany at the beginning of the week, while the Chiefs arrived late.



Logistically, the decision made sense.

"I still feel a bit jet-lagged after two full days and nights in Frankfurt, Germany," Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I like the Dolphins' decision to come to Europe early, as opposed to the Chiefs, who arrive later this week."

Arriving early, however, didn't help Miami get off to a fast start. Miami had 110 yards in the first half but no points. The Dolphins were 0-for-5 on third down before halftime, and Tyreek Hill's second-quarter fumble yielded seven points for Kansas City.

