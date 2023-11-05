Raiders Rumors: Antonio Pierce Can Earn Permanent HC Job After Josh McDaniels' Firing

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Antonio Pierce reportedly has the opportunity to turn his interim position into a full-time one.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer discussed the Las Vegas Raiders' new interim head coach during Sunday's pregame show and said, "This is not just a throwaway for Antonio Pierce, where he's just going to coach out the rest of the season. He has a shot to keep this job. That's Mark Davis' mindset."

Pierce was the linebackers coach and was promoted when the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels.

Glazer made it clear in his report how important turning around the culture was for Pierce considering he spoke up at a meeting when McDaniels didn't.

"The Raider pride. The commitment to excellence. And making sure our alumni, our fans, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field," Pierce told reporters during his introductory press conference. "We're tired of losing. It's not a good feeling. We're a production-based business."

Pierce is still best known for his time as a player when he suited up for Washington and the New York Giants from 2001 through 2009. His resume included a Super Bowl title and a Pro Bowl appearance, and now he has the chance to turn the Raiders into a contender as a coach.

It won't be easy.

Las Vegas has a chance to get a win against the 2-6 Giants on Sunday, but it then faces the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in a three-game stretch. All three teams are over .500, and the Dolphins and Chiefs have looked like Super Bowl contenders at times this season.

While it will be a challenge, it will also be quite the opportunity for the Raiders to show they are capable of turning things around against some of the league's best teams.