2023 NFL Week 9: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

5 of 8

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Do the Cleveland Browns Have Enough on Offense?

The Cleveland Browns did exactly what they should have done Sunday by dominating the NFL's worst team, the Arizona Cardinals. In doing so, the Browns' standout defense was once again on display by snapping the league's second-longest shutout streak (dating back to 2007) during the 27-0 affair. The unit absolutely dismantled the Cardinals and wrecked the debut of the fifth-round rookie quarterback Clayton Tune.

Even in such a lopsided victory, questions renewed about how good the Browns' offense will be as Cleveland attempts a playoff push.

As a unit already dealing with running back Nick Chubb's season-ending injury and quarterback Deshaun Watson dealing with a bum shoulder, the potential long-term loss of yet another starter occurred during the contest. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. got rolled up from behind and needed to be carted off the field with an air-cast on his lower right leg. While trying not to jump to any conclusions, the whole team gathering around him before he left the field is never a good sign. If Wills does miss significant time, both of the Browns' bookends won't be on the field, since right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 1.

Rookie Dawand Jones has been a revelation on the strong side. But Cleveland's offensive line depth will be tested. James Hudson stepped into the lineup for the injured Wills. With Hudson likely in the starting lineup, veteran Ty Nsekhe will become the Browns' primary swing tackle. But left tackle and the position's performance will be heavily scrutinized as the season progresses.

Furthermore, Watson made some quality throws, particularly when driving the ball further downfield. However, he continued to look deficient in the quick and rhythm passing games. He missed multiple throws that could have been completions. With all of the time he's missed, Cleveland is still searching for more efficient performances and far lest rust from its franchise signal-caller. The Browns should be thrilled with a 5-3 start considering how banged up the team is. They left Sunday's contest even more so. An NFL campaign is a war of attrition. It's far to question whether Cleveland has enough ammunition when facing better competition.

Rookie Clayton Tune Sacrificed to Vicious Browns Defense

The biggest news for the Cardinals coming out of Sunday is that the team is basically ready to place Kyler Murray into the lineup. The coaching staff just didn't want to do it against a superior defense in worse conditions than what Arizona enjoys at home.

CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala reported during the telecast that Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray is completely healthy but the team wanted to get him more practice reps in Drew Petzing's offense.

Basically, the organization didn't want to run the risk of throwing Murray to the wolves, with Myles Garrett and his pack feasting on whomever lined up behind center. Cleveland sacked Tune seven different times, including three sacks by defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. In total, the Cardinals managed 58 total yards, including 17 through the air. The run game was only marginally better with an average of 2.0 yards per carry.

But the window for Murray to return to the lineup closes after next week. So, he's clearly being set up to start next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.