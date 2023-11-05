Jets Players: Aaron Rodgers' Aura Is Dope; QB 'a Cool Leader' and 'Might Be an Alien'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The momentum is real for the New York Jets, and some of the players have credited Aaron Rodgers' leadership as one reason for the recent turnaround during a three-game winning streak.

"You can see the smile on everybody's face when you see him come in the building, so it's like an uplifting spirit whenever he walks in here," offensive tackle Mekhi Becton said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Defensive end Bryce Huff echoed those sentiments when he said, "He's on the sideline, supporting us and being engaged. It's really cool because he's always around, just providing the vibe and being a cool leader."

So did defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

"Anytime he's in the building, it is great, man," Jefferson said. "His energy, his aura, it's dope. We feel him. Even when he was on the sideline on Sunday, man, you feel the juice and love it."

The biggest question surrounding the Jets now is whether Rodgers will return from the torn Achilles he suffered during Week 1's game against the Buffalo Bills. It surely seemed improbable at the time, but it now remains a talking point in New York.

"He might be an alien," Becton said. "That's kind of crazy at his age, and the injury he had, to be recovered that fast. He's a different kind of guy, for sure."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported in September that Rodgers is "targeting an improbable playoff return," and New York's current three-game winning streak to improve its record to 4-3 now makes the postseason a realistic possibility.

That didn't seem likely when the Jets lost their first three without him in Weeks 2 through 4, but the strong defense, playmakers such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson and a bit of good fortune in the recent 13-10 win over the New York Giants means Rodgers' team is right back in the race.