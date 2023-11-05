X

    Super Bowl Champ Andre Rison Wants to Be Raiders HC; Learned Alongside Deion Sanders

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    Andre Rison finished his NFL playing career with the Raiders, and now he wants to start his NFL head coaching career with them as well.

    During an interview with TMZ Sports, the former wide receiver said he "would love to" be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, who fired Josh McDaniels and promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce to the interim head coach position.

    "It would be a great opportunity," Rison, who said he learned what it takes to be a coach alongside Deion Sanders, said. "A great chance to not only show the world, but show myself the dedication I have given in the coaching game."

    While Sanders has run into a rough patch during his first season at Colorado with a 1-5 record in the last six games following a 3-0 start, he is still in the beginning stages of a rebuilding process for the Buffaloes.

    Rison suggested he would like to do the same at his alma mater, Michigan State, but still pointed to coaching the Raiders as a dream.

    The former NFL wide receiver is best known for his playing days when he suited up for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.

    His resume included a Super Bowl title, five Pro Bowl selections and five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

    He would apparently love to add turning around the Raiders as a coach to that list of accomplishments.