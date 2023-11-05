Deion Sanders Slammed for Colorado Offense by Fans as Travis Hunter Quiet vs. OSU

Deion Sanders Slammed for Colorado Offense by Fans as Travis Hunter Quiet vs. OSUNovember 5, 2023
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made an offensive coaching change prior to Saturday's matchup against No. 16 Oregon State, and that move is looking like a disaster.
Sanders made quality control analyst Pat Shurmur an assistant with offensive play-calling duties prior to Saturday's matchup. Shurmur took over the role from offensive coordinator Sean Lewis in an attempt to spark the offense after losing three of their last four games.
Whatever spark Sanders was hoping to get with Shurmur calling plays turned out to be a disappointment.
Through three quarters of action against the Beavers, the Buffaloes managed just 78 total yards and hadn't scored a touchdown. It was one of their worst offensive performances of the season, joining a 42-6 loss to Oregon in which the Buffs were held scoreless through the first three quarters.
After entering the fourth quarter down 20-5, fans were quick to rip Sanders for his decision to switch up the offense ahead of a big game against a ranked opponent:
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
Deion Sanders decided mid-week to demote Sean Lewis and change offensive coordinators.<br><br>Going into the final quarter against Oregon State, the Buffs are now doing worse offensively than both Iowa and Northwestern. <a href="https://t.co/oLTso2zc2s">pic.twitter.com/oLTso2zc2s</a>
Bud Elliott @BudElliott3
What an absolute disaster.<br><br>Deion strips a really successful coach of his coordinator and playcalling role, the offense goes from good to one of the worst you'll ever see, and now Shedeur Sanders is hurt. <br><br>Good work. 78 yards. <a href="https://t.co/1bI7EnboEO">https://t.co/1bI7EnboEO</a>
The Buffaloes entered Saturday's tilt averaging 32.1 points per game. To put no offensive points on the board through three quarters is inexcusable, and it's certainly looking like Colorado should return play-calling duties to Lewis.
With a loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Colorado would drop to 4-5 on the year with three games remaining in the regular season. The Buffs will take on Arizona, Washington State and No. 18 Utah to close out the year.