    Deion Sanders Slammed for Colorado Offense by Fans as Travis Hunter Quiet vs. OSU

    Erin WalshNovember 5, 2023

    Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks the perimeter of the field as players warm up for an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made an offensive coaching change prior to Saturday's matchup against No. 16 Oregon State, and that move is looking like a disaster.

    Sanders made quality control analyst Pat Shurmur an assistant with offensive play-calling duties prior to Saturday's matchup. Shurmur took over the role from offensive coordinator Sean Lewis in an attempt to spark the offense after losing three of their last four games.

    Whatever spark Sanders was hoping to get with Shurmur calling plays turned out to be a disappointment.

    Through three quarters of action against the Beavers, the Buffaloes managed just 78 total yards and hadn't scored a touchdown. It was one of their worst offensive performances of the season, joining a 42-6 loss to Oregon in which the Buffs were held scoreless through the first three quarters.

    After entering the fourth quarter down 20-5, fans were quick to rip Sanders for his decision to switch up the offense ahead of a big game against a ranked opponent:

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Deion Sanders decided mid-week to demote Sean Lewis and change offensive coordinators.<br><br>Going into the final quarter against Oregon State, the Buffs are now doing worse offensively than both Iowa and Northwestern. <a href="https://t.co/oLTso2zc2s">pic.twitter.com/oLTso2zc2s</a>

    Bud Elliott @BudElliott3

    What an absolute disaster.<br><br>Deion strips a really successful coach of his coordinator and playcalling role, the offense goes from good to one of the worst you'll ever see, and now Shedeur Sanders is hurt. <br><br>Good work. 78 yards. <a href="https://t.co/1bI7EnboEO">https://t.co/1bI7EnboEO</a>

    NFL Draft Files @NFL_DF

    The Colorado offense has 3 points at half.<br><br>Shedeur Sanders is getting swarmed as usual. <br> <br>The Buffs are averaging 1 yard per carry.<br><br>Sean Lewis wasn't the problem, Deion. <a href="https://t.co/3p3glLTdS5">pic.twitter.com/3p3glLTdS5</a>

    Pregame Empire @PregameEmpire

    Deion Sanders: *changes offensive coordinators on Friday <br><br>Colorado: <a href="https://t.co/ND9OvRoyWc">pic.twitter.com/ND9OvRoyWc</a>

    Prime Kirk @KirkMucker

    Time to stop making excuses. WTF is coach Prime doing letting the OC call those dog shit plays at the end of the half and letting the opponent get the ball back with all that time left. Take control of this shit Deion!! This is on you!! Sick of the excuses! Coach!!!

    Jim Weber @JimMWeber

    Deion's totally going to demote Pat Shurmur in the locker room, isn't he? <a href="https://t.co/A2O6ebtHaa">pic.twitter.com/A2O6ebtHaa</a>

    TND @TNDTweets

    Hey Deion, maybe demoting one of the better young offensive minds mid CFB season was a bad idea <a href="https://t.co/QzPlCpoECC">pic.twitter.com/QzPlCpoECC</a>

    Andrew Hammond @ahammALDC

    Deion Sanders demoted Sean Lewis for what reason again?

    🍴 cranjerry sauce 🦃 @JaRomney

    Deion Sanders is in so far over his head. The coordinator change tonight was a high school dad move, frankly it's embarrassing as they have lime 90 yards of offense as the third quarter almost ends.

    Mo's Algorithm @Moz_Algorithm

    Deion is an atrocious coach. <a href="https://t.co/2t035h4vMN">https://t.co/2t035h4vMN</a>

    CFB Focus 🏈 @cffmwachsman

    Deion demotes Sean Lewis, so new OC Pat Shurmur completely mismanages the clock at the end of the half and allows Oregon State to score a touchdown just before halftime.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB2023</a>

    Jordan Mann @CoachJMann

    Deion Sanders took away play-calling duties from an OC who averaged over 30 PPG this season. <br><br>Colorado has 3 points at halftime thanks to a 3 play, 5 yard FG drive.

    The Buffaloes entered Saturday's tilt averaging 32.1 points per game. To put no offensive points on the board through three quarters is inexcusable, and it's certainly looking like Colorado should return play-calling duties to Lewis.

    With a loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Colorado would drop to 4-5 on the year with three games remaining in the regular season. The Buffs will take on Arizona, Washington State and No. 18 Utah to close out the year.