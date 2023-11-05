X

CFB

    Michael Penix Jr. Awes Fans After Epic Caleb Williams Duel as Washington Beats USC

    Francisco RosaNovember 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) escapes the rush from USC Trojans rush end Solomon Byrd (51) during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans on November 4, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michael Penix Jr. better start getting his tux pressed and dry cleaned for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

    Because following Washington's 52-42 victory over USC on the road Saturday night, there's no question as to who should be the front runner for college football's biggest award.

    Penix was sensational all night long as he led the No. 5 Huskies up and down the field with very little resistance and broke off a number of highlight reel plays in the process against the No. 20 Trojans.

    The senior signal caller out dueled reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams—who was fantastic in his own right—to the tune of 22 completions for 256 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

    He also had a touchdown in the rushing game at the goal line.

    Penix's Heisman moment came on Washington's second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. On 3rd-and-18, Penix did his best Patrick Mahomes impression by spinning away from pressure and running towards the sideline before laying an inch perfect pass into the hands of Devin Culp for a 22-yard score.

    It was arguably the best throw of his career and one of the best plays of the college football season.

    And Washington fans were ready to crown him with the Heisman following the win.

    ESPN @espn

    MICHAEL PENIX JR, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE⁉️ <br><br>A Heisman-worthy play from the Huskies QB 🔥 <br><br>📍<a href="https://twitter.com/NissanUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NissanUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/BTncZaLfuq">pic.twitter.com/BTncZaLfuq</a>

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    Michael Penix doing what we're so used to seeing Caleb Williams do. <a href="https://t.co/z8AomI2YRY">pic.twitter.com/z8AomI2YRY</a>

    JWP Sports / CFBAlerts @JWPSports

    Michael Penix Jr. Has got to be the Heisman front runner. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/zB1EKhxier">pic.twitter.com/zB1EKhxier</a>

    Mike Vorel @mikevorel

    That's Michael Penix Jr.'s first rushing touchdown of the season. It came at the right time.

    Husky Football News @HuskyFBNews

    Michael Penix Jr. has completed passes to 10 different receivers tonight.

    profloumoore @loumoore12

    Michael Penix look at Caleb's Heisman <a href="https://t.co/7aNGxxjCdl">pic.twitter.com/7aNGxxjCdl</a>

    AllSportsDACC 🇺🇦 @AllSportsDACC

    Michael Penix, Jr. just makes plays when you need them the most.

    Zachary Krueger @ZK_FFB

    Heading into this game, Michael Penix had a pressure to sack rate of 6.9 percent this season. He has a career P2S rate of 6.1%<br><br>At Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes had a P2S rate of 11.3% and has an NFL P2S rate of 11.3%.<br><br>Penix is a sack-avoiding artist.<a href="https://t.co/11vkly1k1f">pic.twitter.com/11vkly1k1f</a>

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    UW's Michael Penix out here doing combine drills going against USC's defense. He is facing no challenge at any level.

    Acropolis Jr. 🏛 @AcropolisJr

    Regardless what happens for the last few days of his career. UW fans need to give this man his flowers. In just two years, Michael Penix Jr. has pushed himself onto the Mt. Rushmore of .<a href="https://twitter.com/UW_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UW_Football</a> , and could be the GOAT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Penix4Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Penix4Heisman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BowDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BowDown</a> ☔️ <a href="https://t.co/8fQfnk1SCH">pic.twitter.com/8fQfnk1SCH</a>

    Blaine Grisak 💭 @bgrisakTST

    Michael Penix Jr. has out-dueled Bo Nix and now on his way to out-dueling Caleb Williams on the road. <br><br>If he is somehow available in round 2, I'm all in! Would be very tempted in the 12-18 range in the first.

    World's Okayest Lawyer @worldsoklawyer

    While everyone is continuing their praise of Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr is showing why he's the likely Heisman winner

    King Stephanos @KingStevieB93

    Michael Penix Jr&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; Caleb Williams

    Curtis Rogers @AKidFromKent

    Michael Penix's TD throw on 3rd &amp; 18 <a href="https://t.co/1TOyY4yWIW">pic.twitter.com/1TOyY4yWIW</a>

    Terry Hollimon @terryhollimon

    Michael Penix Jr has had a Heisman type half on a national stage 💪🏾<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PurpleReign?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PurpleReign</a>

    Adam McGinnis @adammcginnis

    USC's D is as bad as Iowa's offense, Washington Huskies offense is back though, Michael Penix Jr for Heisman

    Matt Brown @MattBrownEP

    If Michael Penix ends up winning the Heisman, I think they're gonna show that touchdown a LOT in his highlight reel

    Eric Katz #repbx @Sportsteamnews

    This game has to solidify Michael Penix Jr as the Heisman

    As good as Penix was, he was matched by his backfield partner and Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who had nothing but room all night long and took advantage as he tortured the Trojans.

    Johnson racked up 256 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry and it looked like he could take the ball to the house anytime it was put in his hands.

    What was perhaps even more impressive was the fact that 199 of Johnson's rushing yards came before contact, meaning by the time USC's defense touched him, he had already broken off a big gain.

    He got his fair share of praise following the win as well.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DILLON JOHNSON JR. WITH VIDEO GAME NUMBERS 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/xeawK8B097">pic.twitter.com/xeawK8B097</a>

    Washington Football @UW_Football

    Dillon Johnson, everybody 👏 <a href="https://t.co/gvPNVCrFzQ">pic.twitter.com/gvPNVCrFzQ</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    52 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! 🏡⚡️<a href="https://twitter.com/UW_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UW_Football</a> responds AGAIN! 💪 <a href="https://t.co/ar279xYGZE">pic.twitter.com/ar279xYGZE</a>

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    dillon johnson's numbers in this game are comical. 244 yards and 3tds on the ground with 6m left in the 4th is ridiculous lmaoo

    RichSC @OriginalRichSC

    Washington's RB Dillon Johnson has 199 yards BEFORE CONTACT. Do you realize what that means? We didn't lay a hand on him for 199 of his rushing yards-- he didn't have to break tackles, the holes were THAT big!

    Leah @uwleah

    Dillon Johnson is Him. <br><br>No more questions at this time

    Noah🌧 @NGLP124

    Dillon Johnson Vs USC tonight <a href="https://t.co/1gfcSg9lTr">pic.twitter.com/1gfcSg9lTr</a>

    NavHazard88 @navhazard88

    Dillon Johnson!!! 4TD's 256 yds at this point. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UWvsUSC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UWvsUSC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuskiesFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuskiesFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/4Yep7xq1fg">pic.twitter.com/4Yep7xq1fg</a>

    Johnson, Penix and the Huskies have another huge challenge ahead of them next week en route to a potential College Football Playoff spot. They'll be taking on No. 18 Utah, who is coming off a blowout win over Arizona State.