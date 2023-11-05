Michael Penix Jr. Awes Fans After Epic Caleb Williams Duel as Washington Beats USC

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michael Penix Jr. better start getting his tux pressed and dry cleaned for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

Because following Washington's 52-42 victory over USC on the road Saturday night, there's no question as to who should be the front runner for college football's biggest award.

Penix was sensational all night long as he led the No. 5 Huskies up and down the field with very little resistance and broke off a number of highlight reel plays in the process against the No. 20 Trojans.

The senior signal caller out dueled reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams—who was fantastic in his own right—to the tune of 22 completions for 256 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

He also had a touchdown in the rushing game at the goal line.

Penix's Heisman moment came on Washington's second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. On 3rd-and-18, Penix did his best Patrick Mahomes impression by spinning away from pressure and running towards the sideline before laying an inch perfect pass into the hands of Devin Culp for a 22-yard score.

It was arguably the best throw of his career and one of the best plays of the college football season.

And Washington fans were ready to crown him with the Heisman following the win.

As good as Penix was, he was matched by his backfield partner and Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who had nothing but room all night long and took advantage as he tortured the Trojans.

Johnson racked up 256 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry and it looked like he could take the ball to the house anytime it was put in his hands.

What was perhaps even more impressive was the fact that 199 of Johnson's rushing yards came before contact, meaning by the time USC's defense touched him, he had already broken off a big gain.

He got his fair share of praise following the win as well.