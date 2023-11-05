NFL Week 9 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

2 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

There were "a lot of variables" at play in the Atlanta Falcons' decision to start journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder in Week 9, head coach Arthur Smith keeps insisting.

Heinicke got the nod after replacing Ridder last week against the Tennessee Titans as he was evaluated for a concussion. However, Ridder cleared the concussion protocol this week, leading to speculation that the move is performance-based as much as it is injury-based.

No matter the reason, the fact is that Heinicke will be lining up under center for the Falcons in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran has been known to rely on his legs from time to time, though he has never come close to approaching his 313 rushing yards, including a 38-yard jaunt, with Washington in 2021.