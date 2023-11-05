LSU QB Jayden Daniels Ruled Out vs. Alabama With Concussion

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter with a concussion, according to the CBS broadcast (h/t ESPN's Pete Thamel).

Daniels took a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner in the fourth quarter and was shaken up on the play as he remained down on the field for several moments before exiting with trainers.

Daniels completed 15 of 24 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before exiting. He also rushed for 163 yards and one score on 11 carries.

If Daniels misses an extended period of time, it'll be a tough blow for the Tigers as he's playing some of the best football of his college career.

The 22-year-old entered Saturday's game having completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns against three interceptions in eight games, in addition to rushing for 521 yards and five scores.

With a 42-28 loss to Alabama, LSU dropped to 6-3 with just three games remaining in the regular season.

If Daniels misses time, Garrett Nussmeier would likely step into the starting role. The redshirt sophomore completed 5 of 9 passes for 53 yards in relief of Daniels on Saturday.

Entering Saturday's game, Nussmeier had completed 12 of 23 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown in four appearances this season, in addition to rushing for one score.