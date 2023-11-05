X

NBA

    Anthony Davis, Lakers Defense Ripped by Fans as LeBron James, LA Routed by Magic

    Erin WalshNovember 5, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 4: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 4, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to want that one back.

    The Purple and Gold were blown out by the Orlando Magic 120-101 on Saturday night in what was an abysmal defensive showing from Darvin Ham's squad.

    The Lakers were out-rebounded by the Magic 51-40 and also allowed Orlando to shoot 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. L.A., in comparison, struggled from deep, making just 8 of 30 shots in the loss.

    LeBron James finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals and Anthony Davis finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and seven blocks, but it wasn't enough for the team to overcome a big deficit.

    While Davis was solid on the offensive side, he finished the game minus-24. That said, the only player on the team with a plus-rating was James, who finished plus-12.

    After the loss, which dropped the Lakers to 0-3 on the road this season, fans were quick to criticize Davis and the Lakers for their poor defensive play:

    Ryan_Express @_ZRyan_

    Anthony Davis wanted to be defensive player of the year this year. I don't see it.

    Marcg @Marcg59327989

    The lakers really miss vando. So far this year thier defense has not been the same

    Weez Herbolt ⚡️💛💜⚽️ @LAker_weez

    this lakers team is missing dennis schroder on defense more than anyone realizes yet

    Jared @Deraj1503

    Are the Lakers even trying on defense?

    Trevor Snow @Soupkitchenboyz

    The defense the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> played tonight was embarrassing.

    Lemon Pepper Lou @LVstackiN

    Which defense is worse? Lakers or USC?

    8ould @8ould662

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> are clearly not a defensive minded team. Too much scrambling and miss rotations on defense.

    joemari @joemaarrii

    Lakers defense and lack of making 3s is something to watch in these upcoming weeks

    DSac @Dylan_Sacco_

    Lakers must've forgot how to play defense and box out during their flight to florida

    Edson Jalil Arantes @iajalil

    Lakers came here and decided to play no defense at all

    🐐 @SeintLamont

    Anthony Davis is not HIM dawg

    Turn It Around⚡️(3-4) @kant8300

    Anthony Davis -29 right now smh

    trav @IamTravezKing

    how is anthony davis so trash

    Jono Mount @jonomount

    Anthony Davis has to be the most overrated in the league.

    If the Purple and Gold are going to improve from the 2022-23 season, they'll need to be far better defensively than they were against the Magic.

    With Saturday's loss, the Lakers are now 3-3 on the season and will be looking to rebound against the Miami Heat on Monday.