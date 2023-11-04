José Leclerc's $6.25m Contract Option Picked Up by Rangers After Playoff Heroics

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A key piece to the Texas Rangers' run to their first-ever World Series roster, closer José Leclerc got his $6.25 million option picked up by the organization Saturday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Leclerc, 29, would have become a free agent this offseason had Texas decided to not pick up the option. And considering how impactful he was during the team's postseason run—that didn't seem like a likely choice.

In 13 postseason appearances this year, Leclerc had a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and four saves.

This is the second-consecutive season in which the Rangers' have decided to exercise the club option for Leclerc. His 2023 option was worth $6 million—a bargain for someone who established himself as one of the better closers in baseball during the playoffs.

Leclerc signed a four-year extension worth $14.75 million back in 2019.

Like most of the Rangers' bullpen—which was dismal during the regular season—Leclerc stepped up big when his team needed him most in the postseason. Texas had arguably the worst bullpen in all of baseball throughout the 162.

The Rangers converted just 47.6 percent (30 of 63) of their save opportunities in the regular season, the worst margin in MLB and Leclerc was part of the problem.

Leclerc had five blown saves in the regular season to go along with a 2.68 ERA. It's one of the reasons the organization tried so many different options at closer including Will Smith, and Aroldis Chapman before turning back to Leclerc.