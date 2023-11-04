Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Could Return from Thumb Injury in Week 10 vs. Panthers

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After missing the past two games with a dislocated thumb, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields may be nearing a return to action with the organization hoping he'll be ready to play in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Fields, 24. suffered the injury back on Oct. 15 in a loss against the Minnesota Vikings and is set to miss Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints. The Bears think he could possibly be ready by Thursday night's matchup, however.

The former first-round pick was back at practice and throwing for the first time since the injury this week. He is still trying to get a good grip on the ball and has resorted to wearing a glove on his throwing hand.

"As you guys see, he's doubtful for the game, which is 51% out," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. "But we'll see where it progresses through this weekend and onto the start of next week as well. So that's where he is."

Chicago has gone 1-1 in Fields' absence as undrafted signal caller Tyson Bagent has had a mixed bag of performances since taking over the Bears' offense. The rookie has thrown for 477 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions in relief.

It's perhaps shown Bears' fans what they're missing when Fields—who's often been the subject of much criticism—is not in the game.

Admittedly not his best campaign thus far, Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 237 yards and another score on the ground.