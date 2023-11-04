X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Raiders Rumors: Aidan O'Connell's Toughness Praised by Exec after Replacing Garoppolo

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Quarterback Aidan O'Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell elicited praise from inside and outside of the organization based on his performance in the preseason and previously in place of an absent Jimmy Garoppolo.

    "O'Connell impressed enough in the preseason that some in the Raiders building believed he should have been playing much earlier than Week 9," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. "One high-ranking NFL evaluator who saw O'Connell's Week 4 start vs. the Chargers said O'Connell can see the field from the pocket and is accurate to the first- and second-levels of the field."

    That evaluator added that O'Connell "throws a catchable ball and has toughness."

    The 2023 fourth-round pick appeared in all three of Las Vegas' preseason games, throwing for 482 yards and three touchdowns. A concussion to Garoppolo then pressed him into starting duty against the Chargers, and he finished 24-of-39 for 238 yards and an interception.

    Now, it's O'Connell's time to shine after the Raiders benched Garoppolo amid a wider reshuffle that saw head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler fired.

    NFL Total Access @NFLTotalAccess

    Aidan O'Connell is now QB1 in Las Vegas<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveSmithSr89?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteveSmithSr89</a> called this back in September 🔮 <a href="https://t.co/PwVePN6IMh">pic.twitter.com/PwVePN6IMh</a>

    Raiders Rumors: Aidan O'Connell's Toughness Praised by Exec after Replacing Garoppolo
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It appears the rookie already has an endorsement from one of the most notable voices on the roster. Davante Adams described him as "a really consistent dude" who has shown a lot of dedication behind the scenes.

    "Having that type of mentality as a young guy, he could obviously sit back there quietly, but the way he works on his body, all the things like that, it's a lot more mature than what I've seen from a first-year quarterback in my history," Adams told reporters.

    The Aidan O'Connell era will officially get underway Sunday against the New York Giants. Based on the Raiders' new priorities, you'd think he'll have the rest of the season to demonstrate why he can be a viable starting option beyond 2023.