Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Four games into this season, Jordan Love was the third-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy, per FantasyPros. He threw for a combined eight scores in those contests and rushed for two others, signaling the potential arrival of the next great fantasy option at quarterback.

That may as well have been a lifetime ago, though, as Green Bay's signal-caller has regressed in a major way. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg has seen all he needed to see to include Love among his sits for Week 9.

"Love hasn't topped 19.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he continues to make mistakes heading into Week 9 against the Rams," Eisenberg wrote. "He has a five-game interception streak dating back to Week 3, and he's thrown five touchdowns to eight interceptions over that span."