Steelers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 9

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Steelers need to worry more about the AFC North than the wild-card race at this point of the season.

Any loss by one of its divisional competitors is more important because all the AFC North teams are within two games of each other.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can help the Steelers by handing the Bengals their fourth defeat of the season.

A Bengals loss could send them into a bit of a spiral since the Ravens and Steelers could beat them in Weeks 10 and 11.

Buffalo is expected to be in the wild-card race all season long, so the Steelers can worry about the Bills losing later in the campaign.