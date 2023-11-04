NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: Latest Standings, Predictions After Nov. 3 Group Play

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The last two NBA champions kicked off the inaugural NBA in-season tournament with victories on Friday night.

The Denver Nuggets controlled their home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Golden State Warriors won in the last second against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The victories moved Denver and Golden State to the top of their respective groups after one day of play.

Denver, Golden State and five other teams earned wins to sit in a solid position to start the tournament. The top team from each group, as well as the best second-place side in each conference, advance to the quarterfinals.

Updated Standings

East Group A

1. Indiana (1-0)

2. Atlanta (0-0)

3. Philadelphia (0-0)

4. Detroit (0-0)

5. Cleveland (0-1)

East Group B

1. Miami (1-0)

2. Milwaukee (1-0)

3. Charlotte (0-0)

4. New York (0-1)

5. Washington (0-1)

East Group C

1. Brooklyn (1-0)

2. Boston (0-0)

3. Toronto (0-0)

4. Orlando (0-0)

5. Chicago (0-1)

West Group A

1. Portland (1-0)

2. Phoenix (0-0)

3. Los Angeles Lakers (0-0)

4. Utah (0-0)

5. Memphis (0-1)

West Group B

1. Denver (1-0)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (0-0)

3. New Orleans (0-0)

4. Houston (0-0)

5. Dallas (0-1)

West Group C

1. Golden State (1-0)

2. Sacramento (0-0)

3. Minnesota (0-0)

4. San Antonio (0-0)

5. Oklahoma (0-1)

Predictions

Denver Should Be Favored In West

Denver did not need to make a statement as the reigning NBA champion.

But if the Nuggets had to do that, they did in their 11-point win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Co. were ahead by double figures for most of the contest.

Four of Denver's starters scored at least 18 points and it received solid contributions off the bench from four players.

Denver's depth could be even better this season. Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji are all poised to take steps forward and Reggie Jackson is a good second-unit ball-handler to have on the roster.

The Nuggets can use that depth, and the chemistry that most of the team has from the championship run, to get past the newly-formed Los Angeles Clippers roster, the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets in West Group B.

Golden State In Clear In West Group C

Golden State is the clear favorite to win Group C.

The Warriors pulled out a two-point win over the Thunder, who fought hard without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on Friday night.

Golden State already owns two victories over the Sacramento Kings, who could be viewed as its biggest threat in West Group C.

The Warriors started the regular season 5-1 with four road victories. Golden State went 11-30 on the road last season. Each game played during the in-season tournament counts toward the regular-season standings as well.

Golden State's next road game in the tournament comes in Sacramento on November 28. The Warriors won by eight in northern California on October 27.