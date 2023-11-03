George Pickens Wipes All Mention of Steelers From IG, Says 'Free Me' in Deleted Post

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Yardage isn't the only thing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been out-gained by opponents in eight straight games, are losing.

They're also losing wide receiver George Pickens, if his social media activity is anything to go by.

As of Friday, Pickens removed every photo of himself in a Steelers uniform from his Instagram, leaving up only a post from his college career at Georgia.

Pickens also wrote "Free me" on a November 3 Instagram story.

The Steelers won their fifth game of the season Thursday against the Tennessee Titans as Pickens made two receptions for minus-one yards. The Athletic's Mark Kaboly said Pickens "was not happy" following the win.

Pickens also appears to no longer be following Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin or the official team account, according to On3's Nick Geddes.

"By far the first person that left the field, in the locker room and out the door. By far," Kaboly said Friday on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "I was told by people on the sidelines after the touchdown, he didn't really interact with anybody. Sulking his head in his hands."

Pickens recorded back-to-back triple-digit receiving yard totals in a Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens and a Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, including a career-high 130 yards and a touchdown on six catches against the Ravens.

Then Johnson returned from injury for Week 7.

Pickens' usage abruptly plummeted. He was targeted a season-low five times each in Weeks 7 and 8. The wide receiver made just a single catch for 22 yards in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thursday presented Pickens' most frustrating game of the season. The wide receiver caught what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter only to have it called back after referees determined Pickens had stepped out of bounds on the catch.

When Johnson later made his game-winning touchdown pass against the Titans, the broadcast showed Pickens appearing not to celebrate on the sideline.