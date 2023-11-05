NBA Stars and Players with the Most to Prove

1 of 5

Some of the pressure foisted onto Anthony Davis is patently unfair. The obsession with what he's not takes on new life every time he doesn't have an iconic game or disappears for stretches.

Context needs to be more prevalent within those critiques. He is, first and foremost, a play-finisher. There are limits to how much influence he has over the offense when the Los Angeles Lakers don't feed him the ball. And getting bent out of shape because he doesn't do enough as an off-the-dribble hub makes zero sense.

Davis isn't built to be that player, not on every possession, especially if you're suggesting he needs more post touches or should be more physical on his drives. That player requires an altogether different body type. And if he was that player, he wouldn't be the same generational, everywhere-all-at-once presence he remains on the defensive end.

In actuality, his burden of proof is more wholesale: Can he be the best player on the Lakers long enough to optimize their title chances?

The first half of this question has been answered in the affirmative. He was the Lakers' best player during last year's conference finals run. The "long enough" element is a different story.

Spotty availability is part of the issue. The 30-year-old has missed 20-plus games in four of the past five seasons and hasn't made 72 appearances (or its equivalent) since 2017-18.

And then there is the offensive inconsistency. He's been largely dominant in his role to start the year, but he has looked like an MVP candidate for pockets of time before.