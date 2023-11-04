NFL Odds Week 9: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

2 of 4

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Given the up-and-down nature of the Cleveland Browns offense, it's hard to trust Cleveland as a double-digit favorite. However, Cleveland has won two games in blowout fashion, both at home and both with Deshaun Watson under center.



The Browns announced on Friday that Watson will start against the Arizona Cardinals.



Arizona, meanwhile, appears to be a week away from starting Kyler Murray, After trading Dobbs to Minnesota, that means rookie Clayton Tune is in line to start against an aggressive Browns defense.



"In the portion of Thursday's practice open to media viewing, Tune was the quarterback taking snaps with starting center Hjalte Froholdt," José M. Romero of the Arizona Republic wrote.

With James Conner still on injured reserve and Emari Demercado (toe) ruled out, it's hard to see Arizona generating a ton of offense in this one.

