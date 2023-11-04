NFL Odds Week 9: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

NFL Odds Week 9: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice NewsNovember 4, 2023
Injuries continue to play a significant role in the 2023 season, and we saw another big one in Week 8.
Just when the Minnesota Vikings were regaining some momentum, they lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles. Minnesota still got to .500 with a win over the rival Green Bay Packers, but they head into Week 9 looking to start a rookie quarterback against a sound Atlanta Falcons defense.
The Falcons are favored by have some quarterback questions of their own. Could Minnesota circle the wagons and win in the face of adversity? Let's dive into that matchup and a few others likely to be impacted by the latest injury developments.
Take the Falcons -4 Versus the Vikings
The Vikings traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs this week, but it looks like rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall will get the start at Atlanta.
Hall might fare better than many expect, but with a lackluster running game and with Justin Jefferson still on injured reserve, it's a less-than-ideal situation. Atlanta ranks eighth in yards per carry allowed, ninth in net yards per pass attempt allowed and sixth in total yards allowed.
Atlanta has also decided to go with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback this week. Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder in Week 8—Ridder was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared—and helped lead the Falcons to 20 second-half points.
Falcons receiver Drake London (groin) has been ruled out, Atlanta should have the playmakers it needs in Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts to outlast the Vikings and win fairly convincingly.
Browns -10 Versus Cardinals
Given the up-and-down nature of the Cleveland Browns offense, it's hard to trust Cleveland as a double-digit favorite. However, Cleveland has won two games in blowout fashion, both at home and both with Deshaun Watson under center.
The Browns announced on Friday that Watson will start against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona, meanwhile, appears to be a week away from starting Kyler Murray, After trading Dobbs to Minnesota, that means rookie Clayton Tune is in line to start against an aggressive Browns defense.
"In the portion of Thursday's practice open to media viewing, Tune was the quarterback taking snaps with starting center Hjalte Froholdt," José M. Romero of the Arizona Republic wrote.
With James Conner still on injured reserve and Emari Demercado (toe) ruled out, it's hard to see Arizona generating a ton of offense in this one.
This is a large line for a team ranked 18th in total offense, but Cleveland has a legitimate chance to earn a blowout victory.
Patriots -2.5 Versus Commanders
The New England Patriots are slight favorites at home against the Washington Commanders. While little has gone right for New England this season, the Commanders may be ready to punt on 2023 entirely.
Washington traded standout edge-rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat earlier this week.
Sam Howell has been a serviceable starting quarterback for the Commanders, but he'll be without wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe). Tight end Logan Thomas is questionable with a heel injury.
With New England quite capable of stonewalling the run (3.4 yards per carry allowed) this will place a lot of pressure on the young quarterback.
The Patriots lost wideout Kendrick Bourne to a season-ending ACL tear, and they won't have DeVante Parker (concussion) in Week 9. However, New England should get enough out of Rhamondre Stevenson and its ground game—Washington is giving up 4.2 yards per carry—to earn a close victory at home.
Saints -8.5 Versus Bears
Officially, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. That means it'll likely be Tyson Bagent against New Orleans' seventh-ranked pass defense, which is already a problematic start for Chicago.
The Bears will also be without safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), guard Nate Davis (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee).
While the Saints have been a very up-and-down team this season, their offense appeared to turn a corner in the second half of Week 7. New Orleans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars that week, but it scored 18 second-half points and then dropped 38 on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.
Bagent struggled last week, throwing two interceptions against a bad Los Angeles Chargers defense. As long as Derek Carr and Co. avoid their own mistakes, New Orleans could run away with this one early.
*Injury information via NFL.com unless otherwise noted.
