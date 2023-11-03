X

NFL

    Fantasy Alert: Falcons' Drake London Out vs. Vikings in Week 9 With Groin Injury

    Francisco RosaNovember 3, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 29: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons jogs off the field after his helmet knocked off during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Falcons 28-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Atlanta Falcons top receiver Drake London won't suit up Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after being ruled out with a groin injury Friday.

    London, 22, suffered the injury in a Week 8 loss against the Tennessee Titans and had to be removed from the game after catching a 21-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke.

    Thru eight games this season, the former first-round pick leads the Falcons in targets (57), receptions (37), yards (438) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2) with Bijan Robinson.

    Following the loss against the Titans, London told Rothstein that he was "fine" but then wasn't able to practice throughout the week. Coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday that the injury "wasn't as bad as we thought."

    There currently isn't a timeline for London's return to the field.

    Losing London at any point in the year is already a tough blow but it's especially difficult to swallow during the week in which the Falcons are pivoting at quarterback—benching Desmond Ridder in favor of Heinicke.

    Heinicke has starting experience dating back to his time with the Washington Commanders.

    With London out, Smith and Atlanta will be relying more heavily on Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge and recently acquired Van Jefferson to help out in the passing game against Minnesota.

    None of those players have more than 333 yards receiving this season.