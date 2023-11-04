UFC Fight Night 231: Lewis vs. Almeida Odds, Schedule, Predictions

3 of 3

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There are some striking similarities between the co-main and main events of the evening. Both feature up-and-comers with an opportunity to impress against an opponent that just doesn't look as good on paper.

The primary difference is that Derrick Lewis is a main event-worthy name while Nicolas Dalby is a little more understated.

He also doesn't present the same power problem. Dalby actually had an unsuccessful UFC stint back in 2015 and lost his first fight after getting released the first time in 2018. Since then, he has gone 8-1 with two No Contests to work his way back to being a respectable UFC fighter.

Dalby is a rugged competitor who has never been finished in his UFC career. He also doesn't have a whole lot of stopping power himself. He only has six knockout wins in 29 career fights and is far from a submission artist.

That could pose problems as he goes against Gabriel Bonfim. The 26-year-old is a highly aggressive grappler who will look to bring the fight to Dalby. Without some power to make him think twice about how he closes the distance, it's hard to envision Dalby offering too much resistance.

He's scrappy enough take this thing to the third round, but probably not enough to force a decision.

Prediction: Bonfim via third-round submission

