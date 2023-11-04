Jets' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 9

2 of 3

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

This is one of those games where it's easy to overlook. Neither team is in the Jets division and neither are considered contenders. However, a win for the Buccaneers would take the Texans from 3-4 to 3-5 and give the Jets an opportunity to get two games ahead of them.

The Texans have been surprisingly good at different points of the season. A 15-13 loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers was a particular low point to the year, though. If they compound that with another loss they would be heading to Cincinnati in Week 10 looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

DeMeco Ryans' club is young. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has cooled after a strong start to the season, but if they can get some momentum they could be a surprise challenger for that last wild card spot in the AFC.

That wouldn't be a good development for the Jets. They need as many contenders to drop out of the race as possible right now. A loss for the Texans would be a significant step in that direction.