    NBA Rumors: 3-Team Trades Expected to 'Be More Common' Under New CBA

    Erin WalshNovember 3, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics walks down the court during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    If you feel like three-team trades in the NBA have picked up over the last several months, then you're not wrong.

    One team strategist told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that three-team trades "will absolutely be more common under the new CBA."

    "Trades are hard enough to get done," one Western Conference strategist added. "If you bring in a third or fourth team, it's easier to derail."

