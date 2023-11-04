NFL Picks Week 9: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

NFL Picks Week 9: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds ChangeNovember 4, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Tennessee Titans in the Week 9 opener, despite being largely outplayed. It hasn't been pretty for Pittsburgh often this season, but the Steelers came into the game as favorites because they keep finding ways to win.
Tennessee nearly pulled out the upset, and we're likely to see a few underdogs win in what is looking like a very competitive week.
Which favorites can we trust over the rest of the weekend? Let's examine the matchups and take a look.
Browns -10 Versus Cardinals
While the line has moved considerably in the Cleveland Browns' favor during the week, we do feel a little bit better about backing Cleveland in this one.
The Arizona Cardinals traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs before Tuesday's deadline, meaning they'll have either rookie Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray—in his first game back from a torn ACL—under center.
Neither option is particularly great against an aggressive Browns defensive front. Cleveland's defense has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, but Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward can still be a problem for an ill-prepared signal-caller.
Cleveland's passing offense has left a lot to be desired, but the Browns have managed to piece together a functional rushing attack with Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong. Cleveland ranks 10th in yards per carry, and it hasn't had star running back Nick Chubb since he suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Week 2.
The Cardinals rank 24th in yards per carry allowed. If the Browns can avoid turnovers, there's blowout potential in this one.
Eagles -3 Versus Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't had the best recent track record against the rival Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has won four of the last five meetings.
However, the Eagles claimed a nine-point victory the last time Jalen Hurts was at quarterback against Dallas. The Cowboys have also been less-than-stellar on the road this season, experiencing decisive losses at the Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas' only decisive road win this season came against the New York Giants back in Week 1.
The Cowboys might be able to contain A.J. Brown, but a run defense allowing 4.1 yards per carry could struggle against Hurts, D'Andre Swift and the Philly ground game.
Dallas, meanwhile, has struggled to run the ball consistently, which will likely make it one-dimensional against a talented Eagles defensive front. Expect the Cowboys' red-zone struggles to re-enter the equation in this one and for Philly to escape and escape with at least a field-goal win.
Falcons -4 Versus Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings defense is finally starting to gel under new coordinator Brian Flores, and that could be enough to keep this game close. However, it's difficult to see Minnesota covering with Justin Jefferson on injured reserve and Kirk Cousins out for the season.
The Vikings have struggled to find a ground game, and while they did trade for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, rookie Jaren Hall is expected to get the start.
The Atlanta Falcons have one of the league's more underrated defenses, one ranked eighth in yards per rushing attempt allowed and ninth in net yards per pass attempt allowed. Atlanta's offense, meanwhile will now be helmed by Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder in Week 8 and provided a second-half spark in the loss to Tennessee. He'll get a chance to keep the offensive rhythm going against Minnesota.
"Going with Taylor, and that's why he's here right now," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
The absence of Drake London (groin) is potentially problematic for Atlanta, but the Falcons run game should help compensate. Expect a low-scoring game here, with Atlanta doing just enough in the end to get a go-ahead touchdown.
