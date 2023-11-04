NFL Picks Week 9: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

3 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings defense is finally starting to gel under new coordinator Brian Flores, and that could be enough to keep this game close. However, it's difficult to see Minnesota covering with Justin Jefferson on injured reserve and Kirk Cousins out for the season.



The Vikings have struggled to find a ground game, and while they did trade for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, rookie Jaren Hall is expected to get the start.

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the league's more underrated defenses, one ranked eighth in yards per rushing attempt allowed and ninth in net yards per pass attempt allowed. Atlanta's offense, meanwhile will now be helmed by Taylor Heinicke.



Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder in Week 8 and provided a second-half spark in the loss to Tennessee. He'll get a chance to keep the offensive rhythm going against Minnesota.



"Going with Taylor, and that's why he's here right now," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.



The absence of Drake London (groin) is potentially problematic for Atlanta, but the Falcons run game should help compensate. Expect a low-scoring game here, with Atlanta doing just enough in the end to get a go-ahead touchdown.



Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).