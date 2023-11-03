Vikings GM: 'All Options' Open for New Kirk Cousins Contract Despite Achilles Injury

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though the Minnesota Vikings won't have Kirk Cousins for the rest of this season due to a torn Achilles, they haven't closed the door on bringing back the 35-year-old quarterback in 2024.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters "all options are open" to them and Cousins as they think about next season:

"I can't say that I thought maybe the most durable quarterback we have in our league was going to [get hurt]—and anybody who would tell you that would be misinforming you. So, it does add a little uncertainty. But we have this way where we look at every scenario—our draft picks, all the different players we have under contract—and ultimately ... it doesn't really change that picture. If anything, seeing Kirk play that way, that's what we thought [success] was going to look like.

"That's where that wistfulness maybe comes from, of seeing what that looked like up close. But no, I don't think it changes our long-term picture at all, other than just focusing on Kirk the player, the person, trying to get him better, lift his spirits up and welcome him in to be the leader he is for this team."

Cousins suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. He was attempting to scramble out of the pocket when his leg appeared to buckle and he was tackled by a defender.

The four-time Pro Bowler immediately limped off the field and had to be carted to the locker room. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday the MRI confirmed a torn Achilles.

This significantly impacts the offseason for Cousins. It seemed like this was set up to be his final season in Minnesota. He did restructure his contract in March, but the Vikings notably didn't add any additional years to his deal.

Cousins' contract has four void years after this season. The Vikings were trying to straddle the line between remaining competitive and starting the process of rebuilding their roster after going 13-4 in 2022.

Given Cousins' age and projected salary going forward, it would have made sense for Minnesota to go in a different direction at quarterback.

Now, though, the Vikings could let this season play out and see where they end up in the first round of the draft. If there's a quarterback they like who could be available at their spot, it makes their choice an easy one.

Things are more complicated for Cousins because it's unclear what kind of contract he will be looking at coming off a significant injury at this stage of his career. He's not exactly a mobile quarterback, so the possibility of losing speed won't hurt him as much as it would some other players.