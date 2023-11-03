Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to ExploitNovember 3, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit
When deciding how to set your fantasy football lineup each week, you're often forced to choose between talent and a favorable matchup.
Every now and then, though, the stars align in a way that pits elite players against exploitable defenses. That's when stat lines can really get out of control.
So, while laying out our position rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, we'll spotlight a player from our top 10 with the best matchup and predict how they'll perform.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. MIA)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (at CIN)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. DAL)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. SEA)
5. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BUF)
6. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at KC)
7. Dak Prescott, DAL (at PHI)
8. Justin Herbert, LAC (at NYJ)
9. Sam Howell, WAS (at NE)
10. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. TB)
Best matchup: Dak Prescott at Philadelphia Eagles
Prescott has been pretty hit or miss this season, but he's hit more than missed of late. His last time out, he went a brilliant 25-of-31 while setting season-highs of 304 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. The week prior, he went 21-of-30 for 272 yards (then a season-high) and one touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and delivering his first rushing score of the campaign.
This week, he has a real chance to stay in this grove against an Eagles defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
Projected stats: 289 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 27 rushing yards
Running Back
Top 10
1. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CHI)
2. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at LV)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at NYJ)
4. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. LAC)
5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at CAR)
6. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYG)
7. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at KC)
8. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. MIN)
9. Tony Pollard, DAL (at PHI)
10. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. DAL)
Best matchup: Jonathan Taylor at Carolina Panthers
Taylor is still splitting time with Zack Moss in the Colts backfield, but Taylor has perked up his play and potentially pushed for more involvement. Over the past games, Taylor has out-touched Moss 34 to 31 and outgained him 217 to 136 in scrimmage yards.
Saying all that, though, the workload split may not even matter in this contest, because Carolina's defense has been so vulnerable against this position. Only the Denver Broncos have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Panthers.
Projected stats: 92 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at KC)
2. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DAL)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BUF)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at CIN)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI)
6. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. IND)
7. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at GB)
8. Keenan Allen, LAC (at NYJ)
9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at KC)
10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. LAC)
Best matchup: CeeDee Lamb at Philadelphia Eagles
Lamb is the top target of Dak Prescott, so his production trends have followed those of his quarterbacks. That means there have been some forgettable weeks along the way, but he's starting to string together some standout efforts. He has cleared 110 receiving yards in each of his last two outings, and his latest performance was his best yet: 12 receptions on 14 targets for 158 yards and two scores, plus a 12-yard carry to boot.
Philly's defense has been even more vulnerable against wide receivers than it has against quarterbacks, allowing the most fantasy points of anyone to the position.
Projected stats: 10 receptions for 126 yards, two touchdowns
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. MIA)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. SEA)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at ATL)
4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DAL)
5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at CIN)
6. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. TB)
7. Trey McBride, ARI (at CLE)
8. David Njoku, CLE (vs. ARI)
9. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NE)
10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. MIN)
Best matchup: Dalton Kincaid at Cincinnati Bengals
The Bills signaled big intentions for Kincaid when they traded up to get him with this year's 25th overall pick, and those plans are starting to materialize. He had some quiet weeks to open his career, but his last two have been plenty loud. Over this span, he has 13 receptions on 15 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown.
It's still possible his output could continue to increase Sunday, though, as he'll face a Bengals defense allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Projected stats: Seven receptions, 81 yards, one touchdown