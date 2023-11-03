NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2023

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 29: Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries during the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts on October 29, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      When deciding how to set your fantasy football lineup each week, you're often forced to choose between talent and a favorable matchup.

      Every now and then, though, the stars align in a way that pits elite players against exploitable defenses. That's when stat lines can really get out of control.

      So, while laying out our position rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, we'll spotlight a player from our top 10 with the best matchup and predict how they'll perform.

    Quarterback

      ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 during the first half in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. MIA)

      2. Josh Allen, BUF (at CIN)

      3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. DAL)

      4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. SEA)

      5. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BUF)

      6. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at KC)

      7. Dak Prescott, DAL (at PHI)

      8. Justin Herbert, LAC (at NYJ)

      9. Sam Howell, WAS (at NE)

      10. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. TB)

      Best matchup: Dak Prescott at Philadelphia Eagles

      Prescott has been pretty hit or miss this season, but he's hit more than missed of late. His last time out, he went a brilliant 25-of-31 while setting season-highs of 304 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. The week prior, he went 21-of-30 for 272 yards (then a season-high) and one touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and delivering his first rushing score of the campaign.

      This week, he has a real chance to stay in this grove against an Eagles defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.

      Projected stats: 289 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 27 rushing yards

    Running Back

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts jumps in the air while taking the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CHI)

      2. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at LV)

      3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at NYJ)

      4. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. LAC)

      5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at CAR)

      6. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYG)

      7. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at KC)

      8. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. MIN)

      9. Tony Pollard, DAL (at PHI)

      10. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. DAL)

      Best matchup: Jonathan Taylor at Carolina Panthers

      Taylor is still splitting time with Zack Moss in the Colts backfield, but Taylor has perked up his play and potentially pushed for more involvement. Over the past games, Taylor has out-touched Moss 34 to 31 and outgained him 217 to 136 in scrimmage yards.

      Saying all that, though, the workload split may not even matter in this contest, because Carolina's defense has been so vulnerable against this position. Only the Denver Broncos have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Panthers.

      Projected stats: 92 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards, two touchdowns

    Wide Receiver

      ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
      Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at KC)

      2. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DAL)

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BUF)

      4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at CIN)

      5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI)

      6. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. IND)

      7. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at GB)

      8. Keenan Allen, LAC (at NYJ)

      9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at KC)

      10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. LAC)

      Best matchup: CeeDee Lamb at Philadelphia Eagles

      Lamb is the top target of Dak Prescott, so his production trends have followed those of his quarterbacks. That means there have been some forgettable weeks along the way, but he's starting to string together some standout efforts. He has cleared 110 receiving yards in each of his last two outings, and his latest performance was his best yet: 12 receptions on 14 targets for 158 yards and two scores, plus a 12-yard carry to boot.

      Philly's defense has been even more vulnerable against wide receivers than it has against quarterbacks, allowing the most fantasy points of anyone to the position.

      Projected stats: 10 receptions for 126 yards, two touchdowns

    Tight End

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
      Rich Barnes/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. MIA)

      2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. SEA)

      3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at ATL)

      4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DAL)

      5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at CIN)

      6. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. TB)

      7. Trey McBride, ARI (at CLE)

      8. David Njoku, CLE (vs. ARI)

      9. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NE)

      10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. MIN)

      Best matchup: Dalton Kincaid at Cincinnati Bengals

      The Bills signaled big intentions for Kincaid when they traded up to get him with this year's 25th overall pick, and those plans are starting to materialize. He had some quiet weeks to open his career, but his last two have been plenty loud. Over this span, he has 13 receptions on 15 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown.

      It's still possible his output could continue to increase Sunday, though, as he'll face a Bengals defense allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends.

      Projected stats: Seven receptions, 81 yards, one touchdown

