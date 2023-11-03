Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Lamb is the top target of Dak Prescott, so his production trends have followed those of his quarterbacks. That means there have been some forgettable weeks along the way, but he's starting to string together some standout efforts. He has cleared 110 receiving yards in each of his last two outings, and his latest performance was his best yet: 12 receptions on 14 targets for 158 yards and two scores, plus a 12-yard carry to boot.