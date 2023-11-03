X

    Steelers' Kenny Pickett Wins Back NFL Fans After TNF Victory vs. Will Levis, Titans

    Francisco RosaNovember 3, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Kenny Pickett has rightfully earned plenty of criticism for his play throughout the season.

    But the Pittsburgh Steelers' signal caller cannot be admonished for his performance when the game is on the line as he has consistently stepped up in the fourth quarter. And Thursday night's 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans was no different.

    Struggling for much of the game, Pickett had his best moments of the night when it mattered most, conducting an 11-play, 92-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that gave the Steelers a lead they'd never relinquish with just over four minutes remaining.

    Pickett capped off that drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson, getting the Pro Bowl wideout his first score since the 2021 season when Ben Roethlisberger was still the team's starter.

    With this win, Pickett now has seven game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in his career, an impressive feat for someone who often struggles for long periods of the game.

    The Steelers' defense was impressive once again, holding their opposition to 20 or less points for the fourth-consecutive game. The unit sealed the game with an interception of Titans' quarterback Will Levis by linebacker Kwon Alexander.

    Levis out dueled Pickett for most of the night—until the game counted most.

    And Steelers' fans were happy to toss some love Pickett's way following another clutch performance.

    NFL @NFL

    Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson. Right on the money.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq">https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gq76VWTVcL">pic.twitter.com/Gq76VWTVcL</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    THE STEELERS OFFENSE IS ALIVE!<br><br>Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson for the go-ahead TD 💪<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/qKnICuXfxy">pic.twitter.com/qKnICuXfxy</a>

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    Kenny Pickett when the Steelers are trailing in the 4th quarter <a href="https://t.co/fsOsNzCx4B">pic.twitter.com/fsOsNzCx4B</a>

    PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN @Gaige_Rage

    Time for 4th quarter Kenny Pickett. <br><br>goodluck Titans. <a href="https://t.co/OLUw9La0Dw">pic.twitter.com/OLUw9La0Dw</a>

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    4th quarter Kenny Pickett is a combination of Big Ben, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes rolled into one. A different dude.

    Schlasser @UrinatingTree

    Kenny Pickett for 90% of the game = John Skelton<br><br>Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter = John Elway

    Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh

    That was a 11-play, 92-yard touchdown drive led by Kenny Pickett. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Aubrey Graham Cracker 🤟 @TheAGC007

    "Dad tell me about Kenny Pickett in the 4th qtr" <a href="https://t.co/yjypRMyjzZ">pic.twitter.com/yjypRMyjzZ</a>

    Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH

    Kenny Pickett in the last 5 minutes of every game plays like Tom Brady.<br><br>Every minute before that he plays like Brady Quinn.<br><br>What a unique QB

    Teddy💛 @Teddy_20

    4th quarter Kenny Pickett time <a href="https://t.co/ETguzR2i4v">pic.twitter.com/ETguzR2i4v</a>

    Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh

    Fourth quarter Kenny Pickett strikes again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Chris Adamski @C_AdamskiTrib

    5 for 7 for 47 yards and a TD during this 4th quarter will only improve Kenny Pickett's 4th-best-in-the-NFL 102.8 passer rating <a href="https://t.co/0nr10nUphz">https://t.co/0nr10nUphz</a>

    Levi 🇺🇲🏈🦃 @MadewithSteel99

    Kenny Pickett in the 4 quarter <a href="https://t.co/YY99m0JRWB">pic.twitter.com/YY99m0JRWB</a>

    Matthew Luciow @matthewluciow92

    4th Quarter Kenny <br><br>Kenny Pickett has 7 game winning drives in his career<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kennypickett?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kennypickett</a> <a href="https://t.co/PhRyc1tAmO">pic.twitter.com/PhRyc1tAmO</a>

    John Ewing @johnewing

    Kenny Pickett against the spread in primetime games:<br><br>W<br>W<br>W<br>W<br>W<br>W<br>W<br><br>Pickett is 7-0 ATS. ✅ <a href="https://t.co/oLfn66lbWv">pic.twitter.com/oLfn66lbWv</a>

    Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap

    This Kenny Pickett 4th quarter thing is the most incredible phenomena in sports right now.<br>Impossible to understand how someone can look so bad for so long then come through at the end.<br>But he just keeps doing it. <br>Good on the kid. <br><br>Is it sustainable? Who the hell knows.

    Zac Celedonia @ZeFlashNFL

    In the end, when the lights are brightest and the game was on the line, kenny pickett out dueled Will Levis

    IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 @WestsideFetti

    Kenny Pickett one of them QBs that he's never going to carry you anywhere. But he's not going to lose you the game either

    jake @beforetwinpeaks

    kenny pickett in the 4th quarter of games <a href="https://t.co/EQ8CE4NjPr">pic.twitter.com/EQ8CE4NjPr</a>

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    Kenny Pickett has his struggles but you can't deny that he's got the clutch gene..<br><br>7 game winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, 2nd most in the NFL over the last 2 seasons.<br><br>The Steelers are 5-3. <a href="https://t.co/k2IF7fyC3K">pic.twitter.com/k2IF7fyC3K</a>

    Next for Pickett and the Steelers is a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 12—another team that has been struggling on the offensive side of the ball. Could be another chance for Pittsburgh's defense to eat.

    Thursday's win was also crucial for the Steelers as it keeps them in second place in a tight AFC North division.