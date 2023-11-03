Steelers' Kenny Pickett Wins Back NFL Fans After TNF Victory vs. Will Levis, Titans

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Wins Back NFL Fans After TNF Victory vs. Will Levis, TitansNovember 3, 2023
Kenny Pickett has rightfully earned plenty of criticism for his play throughout the season.
But the Pittsburgh Steelers' signal caller cannot be admonished for his performance when the game is on the line as he has consistently stepped up in the fourth quarter. And Thursday night's 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans was no different.
Struggling for much of the game, Pickett had his best moments of the night when it mattered most, conducting an 11-play, 92-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that gave the Steelers a lead they'd never relinquish with just over four minutes remaining.
Pickett capped off that drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson, getting the Pro Bowl wideout his first score since the 2021 season when Ben Roethlisberger was still the team's starter.
With this win, Pickett now has seven game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in his career, an impressive feat for someone who often struggles for long periods of the game.
The Steelers' defense was impressive once again, holding their opposition to 20 or less points for the fourth-consecutive game. The unit sealed the game with an interception of Titans' quarterback Will Levis by linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Levis out dueled Pickett for most of the night—until the game counted most.
And Steelers' fans were happy to toss some love Pickett's way following another clutch performance.
NFL @NFL
Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson. Right on the money.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq">https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gq76VWTVcL">pic.twitter.com/Gq76VWTVcL</a>
Matthew Luciow @matthewluciow92
4th Quarter Kenny <br><br>Kenny Pickett has 7 game winning drives in his career<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kennypickett?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kennypickett</a> <a href="https://t.co/PhRyc1tAmO">pic.twitter.com/PhRyc1tAmO</a>
Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap
This Kenny Pickett 4th quarter thing is the most incredible phenomena in sports right now.<br>Impossible to understand how someone can look so bad for so long then come through at the end.<br>But he just keeps doing it. <br>Good on the kid. <br><br>Is it sustainable? Who the hell knows.
JPAFootball @jasrifootball
Kenny Pickett has his struggles but you can't deny that he's got the clutch gene..<br><br>7 game winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, 2nd most in the NFL over the last 2 seasons.<br><br>The Steelers are 5-3. <a href="https://t.co/k2IF7fyC3K">pic.twitter.com/k2IF7fyC3K</a>
Next for Pickett and the Steelers is a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 12—another team that has been struggling on the offensive side of the ball. Could be another chance for Pittsburgh's defense to eat.
Thursday's win was also crucial for the Steelers as it keeps them in second place in a tight AFC North division.