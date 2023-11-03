Steelers' Kenny Pickett Wins Back NFL Fans After TNF Victory vs. Will Levis, Titans

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett has rightfully earned plenty of criticism for his play throughout the season.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers' signal caller cannot be admonished for his performance when the game is on the line as he has consistently stepped up in the fourth quarter. And Thursday night's 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans was no different.

Struggling for much of the game, Pickett had his best moments of the night when it mattered most, conducting an 11-play, 92-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that gave the Steelers a lead they'd never relinquish with just over four minutes remaining.

Pickett capped off that drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson, getting the Pro Bowl wideout his first score since the 2021 season when Ben Roethlisberger was still the team's starter.

With this win, Pickett now has seven game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in his career, an impressive feat for someone who often struggles for long periods of the game.

The Steelers' defense was impressive once again, holding their opposition to 20 or less points for the fourth-consecutive game. The unit sealed the game with an interception of Titans' quarterback Will Levis by linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Levis out dueled Pickett for most of the night—until the game counted most.

And Steelers' fans were happy to toss some love Pickett's way following another clutch performance.

Next for Pickett and the Steelers is a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 12—another team that has been struggling on the offensive side of the ball. Could be another chance for Pittsburgh's defense to eat.