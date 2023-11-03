Urban Meyer Comments on Michigan Scandal: 'It's Hard for Me to Believe That Is True'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't sure whether or not to believe the sign-stealing allegations that have been brought against Michigan.

"First of all I'm very skeptical of reporters' reporting," he said, according to Gabriela Carroll of USA Today. "My experience is they're wrong most of the time. And that's not a shot at the media, that's reality. People say things that they're reporting that's just not true. So I'm going to give the benefit of the doubt saying, first of all it's hard for me to believe that is true."

The NCAA has been investigating Michigan for about two weeks, with staffer Connor Stallions purchasing tickets to more than 35 games at 17 stadiums around the country (via ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach).

Tickets were purchased in Stallions' name for the Week 8 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.

As a former Buckeyes coach, Meyer condemned any sign-stealing despite his skepticism regarding the validity of the allegations.

"If they know your signals, it is that important," he said, per Carroll. "You're changing the game. That's very egregious if that's what happened. I'm not saying it did, because I'm still skeptical it did."