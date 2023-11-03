Chad Johnson Says He'll 'Pay the Fine' If Ja'Marr Chase Replicates Iconic Celebration

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase has something up his sleeve if he finds the end zone in Week 9.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver revealed to reporters that if he were to score a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, he would recreate one of former Bengal Chad Johnson's iconic touchdown celebrations.

The only condition is that Johnson would need to pay any fine Chase receives from the NFL.

Johnson was known for his creative touchdown celebrations throughout his 11-year career, with 10 of those seasons occurring in Cincinnati. This included one instance when he took control of a television camera after finding the end zone.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The former six-time Pro Bowler responded to Chase's proposal shortly after on X, previously known as Twitter.

The 23-year-old is also known for his popular touchdown celebrations, with a recent example being a backflip that he performed after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf grabbed a camera after finding the end zone in 2020, during a win over the New York Jets. He was eventually given a $6,131 fine by the NFL for the incident, as the league considered it unsportsmanlike conduct.