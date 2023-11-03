X

    Chad Johnson Says He'll 'Pay the Fine' If Ja'Marr Chase Replicates Iconic Celebration

    zach bacharContributor INovember 3, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
    Loren Elliott/Getty Images

    Ja'Marr Chase has something up his sleeve if he finds the end zone in Week 9.

    The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver revealed to reporters that if he were to score a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, he would recreate one of former Bengal Chad Johnson's iconic touchdown celebrations.

    The only condition is that Johnson would need to pay any fine Chase receives from the NFL.

    Kelsey Conway @KelseyLConway

    Ja'Marr Chase has a message for <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a> <br><br>Ja'Marr Chase says he will grab a TV camera after a touchdown like Ochocinco did if Chad agrees to pick up the fine <a href="https://t.co/a4wmfXmShq">pic.twitter.com/a4wmfXmShq</a>

    Johnson was known for his creative touchdown celebrations throughout his 11-year career, with 10 of those seasons occurring in Cincinnati. This included one instance when he took control of a television camera after finding the end zone.

    CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 25: Chad Johnson #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after catching a touchdown pass by taking over a television camera during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on November 25, 2007 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The former six-time Pro Bowler responded to Chase's proposal shortly after on X, previously known as Twitter.

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Say less I'll pay the fine <a href="https://twitter.com/Real10jayy__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Real10jayy__</a> <a href="https://t.co/KZiZBZBiWD">https://t.co/KZiZBZBiWD</a>

    The 23-year-old is also known for his popular touchdown celebrations, with a recent example being a backflip that he performed after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

    Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf grabbed a camera after finding the end zone in 2020, during a win over the New York Jets. He was eventually given a $6,131 fine by the NFL for the incident, as the league considered it unsportsmanlike conduct.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DK Metcalf grabbed the camera after scoring a TD 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <a href="https://t.co/tB8Uz57Jsx">pic.twitter.com/tB8Uz57Jsx</a>

    Chase is likely planning on a similar type of celebration if he were to score on Sunday, with Johnson having already agreed to pay the fine.