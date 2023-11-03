Jets' Breece Hall Expects Aaron Rodgers Back in 2023: I Don't Think There's Any Doubt

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been holding out hope that he'd be able to return from a torn Achilles at some point this season, and his teammates are sharing his optimism.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jets running back Breece Hall was asked if he believes Rodgers will be back later in the year and he gave a definitive answer before expressing some caution.

"Yeah, I don't think there's any doubt," Hall said at the 1:20 mark. "Obviously, we'd love to have him back, but at the end of the day, that's kind of up to him and his rehab process. So, we hope for the best that we'll get him back, but he has to go through it just like I did."

When pressed further on if he thinks Rodgers will return, Hall said, "Yeah, I think he's too competitive not to. It's gonna be good to get him back, but I'm excited to see Zach [Wilson] grow as well."

Rodgers has maintained that there is no timeline for his potential return, but he is pleased with his progression so far. He also feels that the Jets need to be alive in the playoff race in order for him to be back on the field.

"Now I'm able to take some dropbacks, put legitimate weight onto it, transfer my weight, get onto my front foot, do really high-percentage, body-weight walking and calf raises, which is progressive," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "So, it's really good. There's still a long way to go, and a lot of things have to happen. We obviously have to be still alive, but God, I love the vibe on the team."