Joe Burrow, A.J. Brown Headline Madden 24 Week 8 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow had a slow start to the 2023 season, but he turned in his best performance of the year so far in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. His impressive outing was enough to earn him a boost in the latest batch of Madden 24 ratings update on Thursday.

Burrow completed 28 of his 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 31-17 road victory. He moved up one point to a rating of 92 overall:

Burrow also recorded a season-high 43 rushing yards on six carries in the win. He was under constant pressure from the tough 49ers defensive front, and he was sacked three times. However, he still managed to complete 87.5 percent of his passes while dealing with the chaos. His poise earned him a two-point boost in awareness and a three-point boost to throw under pressure.

Joining Burrow in getting rewarded with a ratings boost was Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown, who had yet another monster performance in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders and got bumped up one point to a 96 overall.

Brown finished with eight catches on eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns. It was his sixth straight game with over 125 receiving yards. He now has the fourth-highest rating for wide receivers behind only Stefon Diggs (97) and 99 Club members Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

Brown wasn't the only receiver to have his rating adjusted. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp got bumped down to a 95, Burrow's favorite target Ja'Marr Chase is up to a 93, Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb moved up to a 92 and Tennessee Titans veteran DeAndre Hopkins is back in the 90 Club:

Hopkins turned back the clock with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. He displayed great chemistry with Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, who also got a two-point bump to a 69 overall after throwing for four touchdowns in his first career NFL start.