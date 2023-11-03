NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season has officially reached its midway point, as Week 9 kicked off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers earned a 20-16 win, and that victory has made an impact on the early playoff picture.

Here's a look at the projected playoff matchups at this stage in the 2023 campaign.

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1, first-round bye)

2. Detroit Lions (6-2) vs. 7. Minnesota Vikings (4-4, tiebreaker over New Orleans Saints)

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-2) vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-4, tiebreaker over Saints) vs. 5. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2, first-round bye and tiebreaker over Miami Dolphins)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-2, tiebreaker over Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. 7. Cleveland Browns (4-3, tiebreaker over New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2, tiebreaker over Ravens) vs. 6. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs. 5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, tiebreaker over Bills)

The Steelers' win moved them up to the fifth seed because they have a better win percentage against AFC teams than the Buffalo Bills. As things stand, that would make for a wild-card matchup against the longtime rival Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers handed the Ravens a 17-10 loss in their first meeting in Week 5. Kenny Pickett engineered a second-half comeback that included a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with under two minutes left in the game. Pittsburgh's defense recorded a safety, a fumble recovery and an interception in the fourth quarter.

Since then, Baltimore has won three straight. The two teams will meet once again in Week 18.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the top seed will be up for grabs when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium on Sunday morning. A win for either team would go a long way to determining who earns the conference's lone first-round bye, they are two of four teams to be entering Week 9 with a 6-2 record.

The Dolphins have the best offense in the league with an average of 453.3 yards per game, while no other team averages 400 yards. They will be facing a Chiefs team that has the fourth-best defense in the league, holding opponents to 287.8 yards per game. However, Kansas City also has a prolific offense that ranks fourth in the league with 381.4 ypg, while Miami has a middling defense that is giving up 329.4 ypg.

It will also be the first time Tyreek Hill is facing the Chiefs since he was traded to the Dolphins, which should make for a fun show.

Over in the NFC, the top matchup of the week is an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles will be able to maintain their hold on the top spot in the NFC even with a loss, as the Detroit Lions are on a bye.