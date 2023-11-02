Bills' Leonard Fournette on Buffalo Weather: 'Colder Than a Penguin Ass Out Here'November 2, 2023
Leonard Fournette's days near the warm Tampa Bay beaches are long gone now that he's a member of the Buffalo Bills, and it's safe to say he's not a fan of the frigid weather in his new home.
Fournette wrote Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter:
Unfortunately for Fournette, the weather in Buffalo is only going to get colder as the season progresses. On top of that, he might want to buy a shovel in preparation for the snowy winter ahead.
The Bills signed Fournette to their practice squad earlier this week, giving the team some added depth at running back behind James Cook, Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson.
Fournette spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after beginning his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He grew up in Louisiana and played college football at LSU, so he has never really had to deal with low temperatures on a regular basis.