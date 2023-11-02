X

NFL

    Bills' Leonard Fournette on Buffalo Weather: 'Colder Than a Penguin Ass Out Here'

    Erin WalshNovember 2, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 6: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Leonard Fournette's days near the warm Tampa Bay beaches are long gone now that he's a member of the Buffalo Bills, and it's safe to say he's not a fan of the frigid weather in his new home.

    Fournette wrote Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    News 4 Buffalo @news4buffalo

    We have good news Leonard, it does get a little warmer over the next few days! But going forward... no promises 😅 <a href="https://t.co/znu6bu7V8t">pic.twitter.com/znu6bu7V8t</a>

    Unfortunately for Fournette, the weather in Buffalo is only going to get colder as the season progresses. On top of that, he might want to buy a shovel in preparation for the snowy winter ahead.

    The Bills signed Fournette to their practice squad earlier this week, giving the team some added depth at running back behind James Cook, Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson.

    Fournette spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after beginning his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He grew up in Louisiana and played college football at LSU, so he has never really had to deal with low temperatures on a regular basis.

