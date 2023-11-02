WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Signs Multiyear Contract with AEW

Jason Mowry/Getty Images

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that the promotion has signed WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Ric "Nature Boy" Flair to a multi-year deal.

"Ric cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time long ago, and now his world-renowned persona and his amazing wrestling mind will be major assets to AEW's programming and our position globally," Khan said in part.

"Most importantly, it's fitting that the final chapter of Sting's iconic career will unfold on TBS with Ric Flair by his side."

Flair made his AEW debut on Wednesday, Oct. 25 after play-by-play commentator/senior producer Tony Schiavone announced that Khan had a special gift for Sting, who is set to retire after wrestling at AEW Revolution in 2024.

Khan also announced that Flair's Wooooo! Energy will now become AEW's exclusive energy drink.

Flair is undoubtedly one of the best and most charismatic wrestlers in history, and now he's with AEW. While his wrestling days are over, he's still one of its biggest personalities, and it will be interesting to see how AEW will use him.

Of course, he'll be involved with Sting in some capacity as the former wrestler's career comes to an end. Sting spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about how it felt when Flair came down the ramp.

"When Ric came out and I heard his music play, it hit me," Sting said. "I had this flashback, and it made me emotional. Ric is the guy who put me on the map. We've traveled around the world together, and Ric helped make me. Now he's going to finish with me.

"After all the travel, all the matches, all the press slams, all the chops, and all the woos–woooo!–I experienced the same feeling on Dynamite this past week with Ric that I did on that final Nitro. Except this time, it was so much more positive.

"Tony Khan called me and asked me to go out in style. I liked that idea. I couldn't say no. The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I'm so grateful for that. It's been a lot of fun."