Week 9 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 5

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Week 9 main NFL slate only features 10 games, and a host of superstar players will not take part.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will play in Frankfurt, Germany earlier Sunday morning, while the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have a Sunday Night Football matchup looming.

Some of the NFL's top stars on the main slate have brutal matchups. Of note, the Dallas Cowboys' top-five scoring defense will face the high-powered Philadelphia Eagles offense. The Seattle Seahawks are flying high but now face the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the fewest points in football.

Despite all that, there's still plenty of value to be had on the main slate, especially at quarterback, which features a few new starter faces around the $5,000 range and under.

In fact, the $5,000-$6,000 range at all the skill positions is intriguing this week, and we'll try to pick the top point-per-dollar play at each spot before shouting out the top defense.

Get the latest DFS values at DraftKings.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).