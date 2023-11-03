NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 9

NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 9November 3, 2023
Despite some surprising recent losses by NFL heavyweights, the Vegas Super Bowl futures haven't shifted much as a result.
Throughout the 2023 season, the same handful of teams have rotated among Vegas' favorite picks to win it all come February, and that group looks largely the same ahead of Week 9.
The NFL trade deadline did cause a slight shift in the odds, and injuries to key players may also have Vegas reevaluating its lines after the outcome of this week's games.
Do the Kansas City Chiefs' recent losses truly affect their Super Bowl bottom line? Does the San Francisco 49ers acquisition of Chase Young from the Washington Commanders this week significantly improve their Super Bowl chances?
Let's take a look at the three teams currently leading the way in NFL futures odds.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +500
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos 24-9 in Week 8 to become 6-2 on the season heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Germany.
Patrick Mahomes was struggling with flu-like symptoms ahead of the game, reportedly receiving IV treatments, and he turned in a performance that reflected as much, going 24-of-38 for 240 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
And Vegas must have chalked the Chiefs' loss, in which they scored no touchdowns, up to Mahomes' diminished status, because they did not fall in the Super Bowl futures odds despite suffering their second loss of the season and their first to Denver since Week 2 of the 2015 season.
Now, the Chiefs have a tough matchup in Europe against the team that holds the third-best Super Bowl odds overall, the Miami Dolphins (+850). Miami is also 6-2 on the season, the best record of any team the Chiefs have faced so far this season save for the Detroit Lions, who handed Kansas City its first loss of the season in Week 1. Perhaps hold off on placing your Super Bowl futures bets until we see how the Chiefs look in Germany this Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +600
Like the Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers retain their favorable Super Bowl odds, the second-highest in the league, despite coming off a tough loss—three of them, in fact, having dropped games to the Cleveland Browns (19-17), Minnesota Vikings (22-17) and Cincinnati Bengals (31-17).
Perhaps Vegas is willing to overlook the Niners' recent struggles given their win at the trade deadline, acquiring defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick.
San Francisco's defensive line group now features five former first-round picks in Young, Nick Bosa, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. The defense overall is already one of the NFL's strongest, ranked ninth in the league, but was only 22nd in the league in sacks, averaging 2.3 per game. Young has five sacks in seven games and 25 pressures, and his impact should be felt immediately.
Of course, the 49ers can have the best defense in the league and it won't matter if they can't put enough points on the board to win games. Though their 27.3 points per game on the season is fifth-best in the league, they've managed only 17 in each of their last three games.
The Week 9 bye means the 49ers odds won't change significantly for at least another week, but a Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have stealthily improved to 6-2 on the year, provides a great opportunity for San Francisco to show it has what it takes to play into February.
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +600
Though they're the only team on this list that heads into Week 9 off a win and though they boast the NFL's best record at 7-1, the Eagles have just the second-highest Super Bowl odds, at +600 (tied with the 49ers). Their odds have, however, improved from last week.
Perhaps it would be prudent to hold off on taking Eagles Super Bowl futures until we see just how severe Jalen Hurts' knee injury is. He walked out of a press conference last week after declining to answer another question about the injury, yet he managed to orchestrate a 38-31 win over the Commanders in which he threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns.
Before a Week 10 bye that will provide Hurts some much-needed rest, the Eagles take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys, with whom they are in contention for control of the NFC East.
