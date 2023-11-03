NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 9

2 of 3

Super Bowl odds: +600

Like the Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers retain their favorable Super Bowl odds, the second-highest in the league, despite coming off a tough loss—three of them, in fact, having dropped games to the Cleveland Browns (19-17), Minnesota Vikings (22-17) and Cincinnati Bengals (31-17).

Perhaps Vegas is willing to overlook the Niners' recent struggles given their win at the trade deadline, acquiring defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick.

San Francisco's defensive line group now features five former first-round picks in Young, Nick Bosa, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. The defense overall is already one of the NFL's strongest, ranked ninth in the league, but was only 22nd in the league in sacks, averaging 2.3 per game. Young has five sacks in seven games and 25 pressures, and his impact should be felt immediately.

Of course, the 49ers can have the best defense in the league and it won't matter if they can't put enough points on the board to win games. Though their 27.3 points per game on the season is fifth-best in the league, they've managed only 17 in each of their last three games.